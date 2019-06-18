The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be discussed at a Brunswick City Commission work session at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by the first of two public hearings to approve the rate.
The millage rate of 13.219 is unchanged for the fourth consecutive year.
When the regularly scheduled meeting begins at 6 p.m., city officials will have a timely discussion about hurricanes. The city wants to be proactive after not being prepared to deal with hurricanes Mathew in 2016 and Irma in 2017.
In both instances, the city did not arrange to have a contractor to clean up after the storms struck. Having a contractor in place allows the city to secure lower pricing as well as helps the city be more prepared for a disastrous event.
Having a contractor in place allows the city to be reimbursed as much as 75 percent of the cost for a cleanup if a natural disaster is declared. One stipulation is for the debris to be removed within 30 days.
Commissioners will vote to name one of seven companies the city’s debris removal and disposal contractor in the event of a hurricane.
Commissioners will also consider a request to create the Glynn Brunswick Special Investigation Unit. It would replace The Glynn Brunswick Narcotics Team that was disbanded due to issues within the team from the Glynn County Police Department.
A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Brunswick Police Department and the Glynn County Police Department to create a special investigation team to fight crime.
The proposal specifies the number of staff members to serve in the unit, the chain of command, the vehicles used, how to handle evidence and policies and procedures.