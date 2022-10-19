It was fortunate for the crowd gathered Tuesday for the groundbreaking of a Wright Square restoration project that Brunswick caught a break from the area’s typical heat and humidity.
While it will be managed by the city of Brunswick, the project is being funded via a capital projects allocation from Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski, private donations and SPLOST 2016 funds.
City Commissioner Julie Martin made sure to note during a speech to the crowd that Rafolski’s contribution was the first from the county for a square restoration.
Once complete, Wright Square will be added to the list of squares for which Signature Squares has coordinated restoration projects. Mackin, Jekyll, Queen, Hanover and Blythe squares were all restored to their historic appearances by the efforts of Martin, one of the founders of the nonprofit, and Jerry Spencer.
Brunswick has 14 squares owing to the city’s layout designed by Gen. James Oglethorpe during the early days of the Georgia colony. It was implemented first in Savannah in 1733 and in Brunswick at the city’s founding in 1771.
Signature Squares first partnered with the city in 2005 to replace the fountain in Hanover Square, which at the time cost $40,000. Restoration of Wright Square could cost more than triple that.
“I wish we were there again,” Martin joked.
Wright Square is about the same size as Hanover Square, and the restoration will follow a similar layout of brick sidewalks, Martin said. A notable difference is in the plans for the center of the park. Martin said some columns believed to have been salvaged from the Oglethorpe Hotel will be used as decoration.
Tuesday’s ceremony was also a chance for Martin to recognize Spencer’s contributions as he steps away from his project management role. He worked on restoring some Savannah squares in the past and donated all his time and expertise in landscape design to Signature Squares, he said.
“He will stay involved in the landscape design phase for the remaining squares,” Martin said. “His mark on our community is far-reaching and will be everlasting.”
When Wright Square is complete, Martin said he’ll have his own bench under an oak tree planted in his honor.
Signature Squares was founded 17 years ago for the purpose of preserving Brunswick’s history via the 14 squares.
City Manager Regina McDuffie noted the squares are a major attraction, and that the municipal government intends to include them in tourism marketing.
Brunswick Public Works Director Garrow Alberson said restoration work could begin as early as next month.