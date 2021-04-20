The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on events to commemorate Brunswick’s 250th birthday so far.
There have been some low-key events, including the joint gathering of former mayors at a city commission meeting in January.
Then there’s current events, like music in the squares, ongoing though April with upcoming performances 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jekyll Square East by the Coastal Symphony Orchestra and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 1 at Queen Square by the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra. Both parks are in Downtown Brunswick.
The celebration will begin to ramp up in May beginning with the preordering of a book to commemorate the city’s semiquincentennial celebration.
Jennifer M. Krause, events and marketing coordinator with the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, said the plan is to piggyback off some of the annual events that attract large crowds.
The first high-profile event where the birthday will be commemorated will be May 8 during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The history of what Krause said is the nation’s oldest blessing of the fleet ceremony will be presented by a guest speaker to be named later.
There will be three bands, a shrimp cooking contest, food trucks, arts and crafts booths and the first ever Miss Blessing of the Fleet beauty contest at the event.
“This is going to be a blast,” Krause said.
The city’s history will be front and center during the July 4th parade, where the theme will be the city’s history. Krause said people making floats will have a lot to choose from. Anything from the Revolutionary and Civil wars, pirates and railroads to Liberty Ships, blimps and the paper industry could be depicted on floats.
During the Independence Day celebration on July 3 and 4, city officials will accept items to be included in a time capsule that will be stored for 25 years.
Public schools are encouraged to donate memorabilia specific to this year. The public also is invited to participate.
The time capsule will be sealed in December and stored in Old City Hall until reopened.
One item already planned for the capsule is a mask with the city’s logo as a reminder of the pandemic.
At a date to be announced in coming weeks, Silver Bluff Brewery will come out with a commemorative beer in honor of the city’s birthday. Krause said it will be a 1920s prohibition-style pilsner.
“We are excited to partner with Silver Bluff Brewery on this,” she said.