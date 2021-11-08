The pandemic derailed some of the plans to celebrate Brunswick’s semiquincentennial this year.
But there will be several upcoming events to commemorate the city’s 250th birthday before the end of the year, with at least one possibly being held sometime in 2022, said Jennifer Krouse, event and marketing coordinator for the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority.
A time capsule planned this year has been put on hold because of the pandemic, Krouse said. The original plan was for the school system to play a major role in determining the contents of the capsule, but the pandemic forced city officials to delay those plans. But authority officials are discussing a time capsule sometime next year to make up for it not being buried this year.
That’s not to say all the city’s birthday celebrations were a bust, Krouse said. The Blessing of the Fleet attracted 4,000 to 5,000 people and the July 4th celebration drew as many as 4,000 people downtown, she said.
The annual tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 will give people another opportunity to celebrate the city’s birthday. This year, the annual event and appearance by Santa will be in the newly remodeled Queen Square downtown.
The following day, on Nov. 27, the city will participate in Small Shop Saturday, as well as Crafts Along Newcastle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Dec. 4, the annual Christmas Parade will pay homage to the city’s 250 years in existence to culminate the celebration.
For more information about upcoming events in the city go to discoverbrunswick.com.