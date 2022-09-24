When it comes to flooding in Brunswick, the city’s Public Works director and city engineer don’t have to think long to come up with the chief cause.
“Obviously elevation,” said Garrow Alberson. “Because the city’s so low, it’s getting water out (that’s a challenge).”
Getting rainwater drained under those conditions is hard, but it’s harder when the water has nowhere to go because a particularly high tide is pushing it back.
“Undersized infrastructure is another,” Alberson continued. “We have a lot of pipes that were put in years ago, and now we’ve got more development, more impervious surfaces and there’s more runoff.”
Even if the pipes were large and numerous enough, most are at least 30 years old, some as old as 50, and in a few locations around town, even older.
“They used a lot of metal. It’s now rusting and failing around town,” Alberson said. “Even concrete pipe, the joints give out and they start to leak.
“(The drainage system) has just outlived its useful lifespan.”
As summed up by Alberson, flooding occurs around the city largely for three reasons — its low-lying nature, tidal influence and a drainage system that’s too small and too old to convey the rain that falls on the city elsewhere, usually to the marsh.
The City Commission established a stormwater utility fee in 2018 to raise money for drainage. At the time, Alberson said the city estimated it had $18 million to $20 million worth of work to alleviate drainage to a comfortable level. Fixing every problem the drainage system has could take $30 million or more, he said.
Aside from a few hundred thousand dollars kept in reserve, the stormwater utility’s $1 million annual budget is already spoken for.
“It’s primarily used for salaries and equipment,” Alberson said. “All of our stormwater crewmembers are paid out of that money, and then we purchase equipment. Our backhoe, our street sweeper, anything related to runoff.”
What is left covers meeting the regulatory requirements of other government agencies, he said.
Annual reporting to the state Environmental Protection Division and advance planning for drainage needs are required to maintain the city’s stormwater discharge permit. A lot of that requires hiring specialized consultants to fill gaps in the city’s range of expertise.
Participation in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Community Rating System takes money to maintain as well. It’s voluntary, but doing so reduces flood insurance premiums for residents.
That leaves precious little for actual repairs. Public Works employees handle some smaller in-house jobs, but those typically amount to a few thousand dollars and affect maybe a city block or two.
The city has — or will soon have — some shovel-ready drainage projects on the table, he said.
Different parts of the city were targeted as the most in need of relief in the city’s stormwater management master plan.
“We identified all the areas in town where they know they have flooding problems, then assigned scores, based on severity, frequency and the number of people affected,” Alberson said.
The four at the top were, in order, Albany Street between F and G streets, the area around the intersection of Macon and Talmadge avenues just off U.S. 17, the Riverside neighborhood and the Wildwood Avenue drainage ditch.
Engineering design work for all four is underway, paid for by SPLOST 2016 funds. The city is banking on a new SPLOST proposal on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election to cover the cost of executing them, Alberson said.
Drainage projects are the largest category on the city’s SPLOST project list, coming in at $11.5 million.
“The idea with all four of these was to get them under design with a little bit of SPLOST money we have in anticipation of this current SPLOST coming in. We’ll have shovel-ready projects; we won’t have to wait for the designs,” Alberson said.
Albany Street
“As soon as it rains there, we put barricades up because we know it’s going to flood,” Alberson said. “…That whole area is really just down in a hole.”
In the low-lying city, that small segment of Albany is at a particularly low elevation.
“There are very undersized pipes there,” Alberson said. “We’re going to improve that infrastructure. Can’t change the ground level much, but we can improve it.”
Part of that project will involve larger pipes and part will involve routing some of that water elsewhere. Currently, most of it goes north.
He said another line of pipes on G Street may offer a second outlet.
“We may also try to use soil infiltration to get the water into the ground,” Alberson said.
Plans for the project are about 75% complete and likely coming in at around $100,000 for all the engineering work.
Macon-Talmadge intersection
“We have problems with tidal flooding there and, of course, rainfall makes it worse,” Alberson said.
While it’s the most simple from an engineering perspective — running some pipes along Macon Avenue behind the Popeye’s Chicken restaurant and out to the marsh — the fact that pipes will have to pass under U.S. 17 and into the marsh means other government agencies are involved.
“Because of crossing 17 it has a (Georgia Department of Transportation) component, and because it drains into the marsh it has a (Department of Natural Resources) component,” Alberson said.
The designs are 95% complete and permits are applied for, he said, but the timeline is entirely subject to GDOT and the DNR.
Riverside
“It’s just a headache in itself because of the marsh and the tidal influence,” Alberson said.
Inlet spaces around the neighborhood, mostly at the ends of cul-de-sacs, take rainwater into the drainage system and out to the marsh.
“One of the problems...is (with) the marsh being there and the ground level, the tide will come back in and bring that water back up,” Alberson said.
Some tide gates preventing seawater from flowing into the system would fix that but requires DNR approval as will plans to raise a particularly low section of Riverside Drive.
Those plans are about 40% done, he said.
Wildwood Drive drainage ditch
“There’s that big lake up there east of the hospital (on) Lakeside Drive,” Alberson explained. “That drains through a ditch parallel to Wildwood Drive all the way to Calvary Baptist Church and under 17 into the marsh.”
Flooding plagues both ends of the drainage ditch, he said. Homes and physician offices occasionally flood at one end. The church at the other end also struggles with flooding.
“The ditch there is just a nightmare for maintenance because of access,” Alberson said. “It’s developed out on both sides of the ditch, so it’s hard for us to get there so we can cut vegetation and all out of there.”
Lowering the water level of the lake would allow it to catch more rainwater before the area floods. The city plans to install pipes in the ditch and fill it in, which will take some of the maintenance pressure off as well.
Lowering the water level so there’s more storage in the lake and installing pipes in the ditch to increase capacity will ease maintenance needs.
“That will also help with the flooding on the south end, prevent the water from getting out of the ditch and into people’s yards,” Alberson said.
A full list of 2022 SPLOST projects can be found at 100percentimpact4glynn.com.