Business leaders believe downtown Brunswick is on the verge of renaissance not seen in decades.
The positive energy downtown even has people on St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands talking about the ongoing transformation, said Donna Davis, a local businesswoman and Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce board member.
“There’s something happening in Brunswick, and they’re even talking about it across the bridge,” she said.
Davis and others in the business community hope that the conversations about Brunswick are soon a national topic of discussion.
She and others are working to nominate Brunswick for the TV series “Small Business Revolution.” The TV series by Deluxe highlights small towns and businesses that have struggled.
If selected, the city will be featured in an eight-episode documentary and earn a $500,000 award. The money includes brick and mortar work and in-kind marketing for the individual businesses and the community.
Six businesses will also receive help with their revitalization efforts if the city wins the contest.
Davis said TV producers have directly contacted some of the people who nominated Brunswick seeking more information.
“I definitely think we’ve got their attention,” Davis said. “Now, we’re trying to get statewide attention.”
Davis said she has no idea how many nominations for Brunswick were sent to the show, but she believes the city is a viable candidate to be among the top 10 towns to make the cut on Nov. 18.
If the city is among the nominees, Davis said officials from the TV show will visit Brunswick sometime in December.
The five finalists will be announced Jan. 14 and public voting will begin.
Davis said the countywide support of the city will help show producers why Brunswick is worthy of the nomination.
“I think the islands will rally,” she said. “I absolutely have faith.”
In the meantime, Davis said people can continue to show support for Brunswick’s nomination by going to the TV show’s social media sites.