Brunswick city employees who have not gotten a COVID-19 vaccine will be paid $500 to get the shots, and those already vaccinated are automatically eligible for the same $500 incentive bonus.
The decision made Wednesday by the Brunswick City Commission was not without debate, however.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said the bonus is an incentive to get the vaccine. She said only 46 percent of all city employees are vaccinated, and there have been 15 cases of the virus among city staff in recent weeks.
McDuffie said she came up with the dollar amount based on the $500 bonus offered by the cities of Gainesville and Moultrie, where the city employee vaccination rates are now about 75 percent.
“It’s a really good incentive,” she said. “It will get the attention of employees.”
A selling point to commissioners is it costs the city insurance about $70,000 for each employee hospitalized with COVID. If 75 percent of city employees get vaccinated it will cost the city $70,000.
An even bigger selling point, McDuffie said, is the incentive bonus money comes from the American Rescue Plan funding the city recently received.
Commissioner Johnny Cason balked at offering an incentive bonus to encourage employees to get vaccines during the discussion period.
“I thing we need everyone to get vaccinated,” he said. "I don’t know about $500, though.”
Commissioner Julie Martin also expressed reluctance to offer a $500 incentive bonus.
“I feel we could come off of that,” she said. “I would rather be a little bit cautious about moving forward at this point.”
Mayor Cornell Harvey said an incentive should not have to be offered for people to protect their own health, but he also pointed out the cost to the city’s health insurance program every time a city employee is diagnosed with the virus. Those costs also include the overtime other city employees are paid to replace their sick coworkers.
He also pointed out the growing number of funerals in city cemeteries, especially on Saturdays.
“This is really what’s happening to us,” he said.
Commissioner Vincent Wiliams said there were seven funerals last weekend and nine scheduled for this weekend.
“The numbers have been overwhelming,” he said. “Not all are COVID related, but most are.”
City attorney Brian Corry said the city would rather offer incentives than mandate vaccines.
Martin made a motion to defer the proposal until the Oct. 6 meeting, but it failed to get a second.
Williams made a motion supporting McDuffie’s proposal to pay the $500 bonus. After Harvey asked for second with no answer, he seconded the motion to offer the incentive. Martin and Cason voted no and Williams, Harvey and Commissioner Felicia Harris voted yes.
“It’s a wellness check,” Harvey said. “Employees have a choice, they don’t have to participate.”
In other business:
• Commissioners approved a plan to decorate Old City Hall, City Hall and the city’s gateways with Christmas lighting and decorations. McDuffie said the LED lighting would remain on the structures year-round and could be lit any time of the year.
The money is already in the city hall budget, and McDuffie could have bought the lighting without going to commissioners, but she didn’t want them to be surprised when the lighting is installed.
• Improvements to the audio, video, internet and acoustics at Old City Hall were unanimously approved. Harvey said it’s been a problem for at least 18 years.
McDuffie said it looks like there will be a need virtual meetings, and the sound problems need to be addressed. She asked commissioners to move quickly on the decision to improve the electronic connections, and said she planned to make a presentation to the city’s finance committee on the cost by mid October.
• Proposed revisions to the Mary Ross Waterfront Park ordinance were discussed without a vote.
Corry said the current ordinance needs revision to clarify everything from signage, fees and insurance requirements for vessels to hiring a dock master and prohibiting the offloading of vessels at the dock.
Corry said he would draft some proposed regulations for commissioners to consider at an upcoming meeting.
“It will be up to the commission how to use that asset,” he said. “The regulations need to be modernized."