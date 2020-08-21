Brunswick city commissioners approved a one-year contract extension Wednesday for Republic Services to continue picking up trash in the city, but the unanimous vote was not without discussion.
City manager Regina McDuffie said the extension includes a 5 percent increase in charges. One of the major changes is glass will no longer be allowed in recycling bins.
Barton Keller, an officials with Republic Services, said glass containers will be accepted at the company’s facility at 550 Young Lane. But commissioners said the company’s headquarters are outside city limits and questioned if people would go out of their way to drop off glass containers.
Keller said the company doesn’t plan to put glass recycling bins in city limits because of the chance some people will dump trash into the receptacle.
Keller said many recycling companies toss glass bottles, jars and other containers in the trash because it’s cost prohibitive to recycle glass.
The proposal initially called for residents to remove the refrigerant from refrigerators before they could be picked up, prompting commissioner Vincent Williams to question if it was a realistic expectation for the average person to have the knowledge, equipment and wherewithal to remove refrigerant from a compressor.
“I don’t see that being a request most people can adhere to,” he said.
Commissioner Felicia Harris told Keller she gets complaints about trash pickup service from her constituents.
“My concern is that what has happened in the past is not repeated,” Harris said.
Keller said the contract extension proposal was presented as a model, and it could be modified. He said refrigerant won’t be an issue in the new contract, which also includes bulk pickup 12 times a year, per household.
McDuffie said a variety of means will be used to explain the new agreement to the public, including social media and flyers. Commissioners unanimously approved the extension with the changes they discussed at the meeting.
In other business
• The meeting began with the last of three public hearings to approve the city’s millage rate at 13.219, which is unchanged for at least the past five years. Nobody commented during the 30-minute public hearing, and the rate was approved unanimously.
• City officials also approved new personnel policies banning vaping on city property or in city vehicles, updating the social media policy, as well as policies for equipment use and communication equipment and devices.
• An animal control ordinance was approved that will put the city in line with the county’s ordinance. The big change is a tethering ordinance that city attorney Brian Corry recommended have a “break-in period” to educate the public about the new requirement, including warnings rather than citations at the beginning. The animal control ordinance also addresses dangerous and vicious dogs, as required by state law. The Glynn County Animal Control office should still be the first point of contact for complaints, Corry said.
• City officials unanimously approved an agreement with Penn Credit for debt collection of outstanding fines issued by municipal court.
“It would be helpful to track down and collect these debts,” Corry said. “I think this would help us.”
• Commissioners ended the meeting by approving a financial empowerment grant for $80,000 to create a program to provide financial consultation services to people adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Help will be available to guide people step-by-step through the process to get the help they are qualified to receive.