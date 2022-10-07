After two hours of discussion Wednesday night, Brunswick City Commissioners voted to approve an application to annex and rezone a parcel at 3210 and 3302 Glynn Ave., paving the way for a 216-unit apartment complex on U.S. 17 with three commercial units.
Commissioners discussed the application with city staff and Brian Hunt of Roberts Civil Engineering, who represented the developer.
Residents who live near the property — mostly in the Riverside and Marshfront Condos neighborhoods — showed up to speak during a public hearing on the application. All opposed the project.
“We are not turning a blind eye or turning our ears off to the concerns of the community,” Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said following the unanimous approval. “We’re keeping the process moving forward so we can keep the dialogue moving forward.”
Several steps remain before a building permit can be issued, said Brunswick Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter, including completing architectural plans and getting them approved by city officials.
Hunt told The News after the meeting that due to the project’s proximity to U.S. 17, the marsh and waterways, the developer also has to get approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Maritime Homes LLC is the developer behind the project.
The development is an “atypical” project for the city, said Hunter, and revealed some issues that may need to be ironed out in the development approval process.
The city does not often deal with developments this size. An early concept plan shows 216 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.
Annexing the second parcel and rezoning both parcels to create one special planned development district for the property will make the development approval process smoother for the developer by giving it one jurisdiction to deal with and one set of rules to follow.
The new zoning district mimics the property’s former zoning, highway commercial, with some exceptions, like allowing alcohol sales closer to residences, Hunter said. It also includes some special stipulations, including requiring the developer to bring back construction plans at 50% completion and 90% completion for approval from city officials.
“(The construction approval process) is going to be very lengthy,” Hunter said
He said the city planning department is excited about tackling the development, by far the largest project yet on U.S. 17 since the Glynn Avenue Design Framework was established in 2018.
Among other things, the framework promotes walkability and “human-scaled” construction, keeping the marshfront areas open for public use, off-street parking for residents and large sidewalks for pedestrians similar to Brunswick’s downtown area. It functions like an overlay, applying special restrictions on architecture and design in its boundaries.
Commissioners asked several questions about the finer points of the rezoning request and expressed concern with some of the other uses allowed by the planned development district, most of which Hunter said it already allows in a highway commercial zone.
“We’re concerned. We want to make sure we protect the people in the duplexes, we protect the integrity and security of Norman Street,” said Commissioner Johnny Cason.
During a public hearing on the application, Rhonda DeCrescenzo, owner and resident of Marshview Condos, said she and other residents were concerned about how that many new residences will affect Marshview. Getting out of the complex is already dangerous, especially when trying to turn left. That many new people exiting onto U.S. 17 would only worsen the issue, she said.
She also noted that the property floods regularly. New paved ground next door would compound the problem, she said.
Riverside resident Hal Hart expressed similar concerns regarding his neighborhood.
Another Marshview resident asked the city to look at it a different way. Rather than wrestling with whether the project is allowed or meets the city’s requirements, he said the city should look at it as an opportunity to create something significant for the public to turn Brunswick from a waypoint to a destination. The development would not be the best use of the property, he said.
Alice Keyes with conservation group One Hundred Miles said the group is opposed to the development as it was presented Wednesday. It does not comply with the Glynn Avenue Design Framework and is a bad idea from several perspectives, Keyes said.
It does not reflect any of the principles the design framework was created to uphold, she said — walkable access to the marsh and waterfront, a “main street” atmosphere and a “sense of place” characterized by the area’s natural landscape. As presented in the concept plan, the development has no features that distinguish it as being in Brunswick, would necessitate cutting down many trees and create a stormwater drainage problem for neighbors.
In other business, commissioners:
• Voted to defer an application to rezone a property at 50 Faith Ave. to its next regular meeting on Oct. 19. The request came from 5 Oaks Farms, owned by Adam Wainwright. If the rezoning is approved, the property would be used as a small-scale farming venture primarily geared toward educating people about agriculture, according to representatives of 5 Oaks.
• Approved over $500,000 in contracts to improve the city’s drainage system.
• Discussed a potential alcohol license violation at 1603 L St.