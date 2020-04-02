The Brunswick City Commission unanimously approved an emergency order through April 30 at Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Commissioners held the meeting via a teleconference available to the public online.
The emergency order, in effect though April 30, is crafted in conjunction with ones crafted by the Glynn County Commission and recommendations by the Georgia Municipal Association limiting social gatherings, motel accommodations and short-term rentals.
The new order, which was drafted before the governor’s announcement about a stay in place order that will go into effect on Friday, cancels all permitted activities through the end of the month. Commissioners also approved Regina McDuffie as new city manager, although her projected starting time at the beginning of May could have to be modified because of the coronavirus restrictions.
