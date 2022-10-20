Brunswick City Commissioners voted to approve a 180-day moratorium on the “establishment, expansion or development of a homeless shelter where one is not currently operated.”
“I don't believe this to be a punitive measure, it's a measure the city needs to take so there's not knee-jerk reactions … I think this is going to give us an opportunity,” said Brian Corry, Brunswick city attorney.
It will give the city some breathing room to address homeless shelters in zoning law, he said, by creating an avenue for homeless shelters and service centers to exist within the structure of the city's zoning laws.
Mayor Cosby Johnson concurred, adding that it's a chance for the city to “reset” its ordinances by taking time to carefully consider them and consult with all the relevant and knowledgeable parties rather than jumping to the first solution.
Corry did not recommend including drug addiction rehabilitation and mental health facilities in the moratorium, as they are already subject to local and state regulations.
“I think state law and our current ordinance address those two things,” Corry said.
The moratorium does not impact already existing facilities.
Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Harris said it's unfair the city has to shoulder the cost of “excessive” calls for police to facilities that serve the homeless, saying those facilities should instead cover the cost.
“Everybody's expecting the city to be the remedy and remedy those matters when we weren't included in the conversation when you were opening that business,” Harris said.
She said any new local ordinances should require facilities serving the homeless to provide for their own security.
Commissioner Johnny Cason suggested creating a process by which any such facilities must get approval from the state and city governments.
“You can't just start a 501c3 and open the doors, you should have to have a certificate of need from the state,” Cason said.
Commissioners voted to impose the moratorium unanimously.
In other business, a request to rezone a parcel off Habersham Street near Brunswick High School to allow a small farming and agricultural education center was withdrawn Wednesday.
The proposal to rezone a property at 50 Faith Ave. from residential to rural conservation zoning came from 5 Oaks Farms, owned by Adam and Jenny Wainwright. The plan had been to use the property for a small-scale farming venture primarily geared toward educating people about agriculture, according to representatives of 5 Oaks. It would include some greenhouses and hydroponics, along with a small field using standard farming techniques to grow blueberries and other produce.
At the beginning of the meeting, commissioners voted to defer the application. Mayor Johnson said the commission would allow people who showed up to speak to the commission about the application to speak despite the deferral.
Further, he said the commission would “continue to ensure” that anyone seeking a rezoning speaks with the neighborhood planning assembly in their area before the commission formally makes a decision. The commission has also recently done the same for new alcohol licenses.
Ben Hartman, an attorney with the law firm HunterMaclean, declined to say exactly why the application was withdrawn, but that the Wainwrights would likely take the project to another location in the county.
“Adam and Jenny will not stop trying to do good for the community, but they won't do it at this location,” Hartman said.
He added that the law firm had contacted the nearest NPA via email, but never received a response.
Former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, who opposed the rezoning, thanked the commission for getting NPAs involved, adding that he wished the commission had done so during his tenure. His second four-year term ended in December.
Harvey opposed the rezoning on the grounds that it amounted to spot-zoning – when the zoning of one or a small number of parcels differs from the surrounding area, such as a lot zoned for agricultural activities surrounded by residential clusters and a church. Great Works Ministries is also adjacent to the parcel.
“It's like spot zoning, and also that area is beginning to try to redevelop itself,” Harvey said. “To zone it conservation preservation really would throw it in the face of this whole community trying to get itself together.”
Harvey is a member of Greater Works but told The News his thoughts are his own and not those of the church.
Cedric King, Brunswick resident and chairman of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, also opposed the rezoning. Instead, he suggested the city has a greater need for more housing and commercial development.
Johnson suggested 5 Oaks could still use the property under the current residential zoning. Hartman told The News that the Wainwrights had not formally bought the property from the Glynn County School Board yet, and couldn't say if they would move forward with the purchase.
In other business, the commission heard an update from traffic engineering consultant Pond & Company on upgrades to the intersection of Lanier Boulevard and Gloucester Street.
The improvements didn't go far enough for Commissioner Cason, who believed a total overhaul was needed. He called for a roundabout at the intersection, as it is dangerous for pedestrians as-is and the area is only going to see more foot traffic due to an apartment complex planned for the nearby empty lot and the city's plans to expand programs at Howard Coffin Park.
Pond engineer Zach Puckett said that was not considered by the company because would be cost prohibitive – around $3.5 million to $4 million, the current project budget is around $400,000 – and because traffic at that intersection does not meet the minimum required for the Georgia Department of Transportation to see the need for a roundabout. Gloucester Street is a GDOT-owned road.
Johnson asked city staff members to take Cason's comments down in writing and send them to the GDOT.
Commissioners also heard a proposal to start up a local transit plan for Brunswick from Jim Ritchey with transit consultant Whitman, Requardt & Associates.
He said the best option would be a micro-transit system, an on-demand, shared ride service. Wait times would ideally be 15 minutes or less and use vans rather than buses. Users would sign up online with a credit card but the city could also sell tickets for cash. Ritchey recommended starting with five vehicles, with one-way fares of $2 to $5.
He also suggested springing for electric Ford E-Transit vans.
“The automotive chip shortage is somehow working in our favor,” Ritchey said. “The electric, medium-duty vehicles are ready and available right now while the gas versions won't be available for 12 to 15 months.
Battery warranties would last for four years or 100,000, with an estimate of 100 miles per day of use. Each van could hold seven-passenger and come equipped with a wheelchair lift.
He suggested a “flex route” to St. Simons Island using gas-powered vans holding 20-25 passengers.
Year-one startup costs would be around $1.4 million, most coming from grants. Local authorities would be on the hood for $220,000 of that.
After the first year, some federals would still be available, but the local share would be around $950,000.
There's great opportunity for cooperation from the local hospitality industry, employers, the county, local colleges and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, he said.
He also presented a schedule to purchase, install equipment and hire staff to run the service and drive, placing the earliest start date in July 2023.
“It's really about giving people access to opportunities,” said Ritchey. “The micro-transit service people can get to shopping, people can get to jobs, students can get to campus.”
He would expect “modest” use in the beginning, but that 500-1,000 riders a day are feasible.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said Valdosta and Gainesville operate similar services. Both had their expectations exceeded and had to expand within six months of starting the service, she said.
It's essential for the city to get some buy-in from the county, Johnson said, to expand the service to the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport and St. Simons Island, along with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
In other business:
• Anita Collins, vice chair of the Urbana-Perry Park Neighborhood Planning Assembly, detailed some issues in the neighborhood. She said residents need a solution to extreme flooding, more crosswalks around Burroughs-Molette Elementary School and more communication with city authorities. Chairman William Kitts said the neighborhood also has major problems with the liquor stores in the area and traffic on the west side of U.S. 17.
• Linda Heagy of Hand in Hand of Glynn updated the commission on a project to build 60 tiny homes and a community center at 4621 Altama Ave. Hand in Hand is nearing completion of a third of the homes and the community center is half finished. All told, the project will likely cost around $5 million and come out to around $700,000 per year annual operating cost.
• Miriam Lancaster with Golden Isles Fund for Trees gave the commission a presentation on improvements to Lovers Oak. Lancaster said local arborist Rog Ditmer will do regular checkups and GIFT will install new educational signage. With the help of many generous Brunswick citizens, GIFT has raised money for long-term care of the centuries-old tree, she said.
• McDuffie updated commissioners on improvements to Goodyear Park. Plans for the park include a new maze, fitness court, sun shades, picnic tables and playground equipment, she said. As with most industries, supply line delays have pushed the project timeline back somewhat.
• Commissioners approved a reorganization of the Brunswick Fire Department prioritizing personnel. The plan increases the department's staffing, adding new positions in the fire and life safety divisions, and creates and concise career track program to provide a clear path to promotions.
• Commissioners approved a reorganization of the Brunswick Police Department, including the creation of an assistant police chief position and restructuring of the department divisions.
• Commissioners approved an agreement with Glynn County's government to split Local Option Sales Tax revenue. If the county approves the agreement, the city will get 27% to the county's 73%. The county will continue to provide animal control services and maintain traffic lights, but the management of Howard Coffin Park will return to the city administration.