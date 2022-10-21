No more homeless shelters in the city of Brunswick — for at least six months anyway.
The Brunswick City Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a 180-day moratorium on the “establishment, expansion or development of a homeless shelter where one is not currently operated.”
“I don’t believe this to be a punitive measure,” said Brian Corry, city attorney. “It’s a measure the city needs to take so there’s not knee-jerk reactions … I think this is going to give us an opportunity,” .
It will give the city some breathing room to address homeless shelters in zoning law, he said, by creating an avenue for homeless shelters and service centers to exist within the structure of city ordinances..
Mayor Cosby Johnson concurred, adding that it’s a chance for the city to “reset” its ordinances by taking time to carefully consider them and consult with all the relevant and knowledgeable parties rather than jumping to the first solution.
Corry did not recommend including drug addiction rehabilitation and mental health facilities in the moratorium, which are already subject to local and state regulations.
“I think state law and our current ordinance address those two things,” Corry said.
The moratorium does not impact existing facilities.
Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Harris said it’s unfair the city has to shoulder the cost of “excessive” calls for police to facilities that serve the homeless, saying the facilities should cover the cost.
“Everybody’s expecting the city to be the remedy and remedy those matters when we weren’t included in the conversation when you were opening that business,” Harris said.
She said any new ordinances should require facilities serving the homeless to provide for their own security.
Commissioner Johnny Cason suggested creating a process requiring such facilities to obtain the approval of state and city governments.
“You can’t just start a 501c3 and open the doors,” Cason said. “You should have to have a certificate of need from the state.”
Commissioners voted to impose the moratorium unanimously.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• A request to rezone a parcel off Habersham Street near Brunswick High School to allow a small farming and agricultural education center was withdrawn.
• Commissioners heard an update from traffic engineering consultant Pond & Company on upgrades to the intersection of Lanier Boulevard and Gloucester Street. Cason called for a roundabout at the intersection, as he believed foot traffic will only increase. Pond engineer Zach Puckett said a roundabout would be cost prohibitive, and traffic through the intersection is not sufficient for the Georgia Department of Transportation to consider building a roundabout. Gloucester Street is a state road.
• Commissioners also heard a proposal to start up a local transit plan for Brunswick from Jim Ritchey with transit consultant Whitman, Requardt & Associates. Year-one startup would cost around $1.4 million with $220,000 coming from local authorities. Ritchey recommended using an on-demand, shared ride service model utilizing seven-passenger vans with one-way fares of $2 to $5. The service could start as early as July 2023 if the city is able to get enough buy-in from other agencies.
• McDuffie updated commissioners on improvements to Goodyear Park. Plans for the park include a new maze, fitness court, sun shades, picnic tables and playground equipment. As with most industries, supply line delays have pushed the project timeline back somewhat.
• Commissioners approved a reorganization of the Brunswick Fire Department prioritizing personnel. The plan increases the department’s staffing, adding new positions in the fire and life safety divisions, and creates a concise career track program to provide a clear path to promotions.
• Commissioners approved a reorganization of the Brunswick Police Department, including the creation of an assistant police chief position and restructuring of the department divisions.
• Anita Collins, vice chair of the Urbana-Perry Park Neighborhood Planning Assembly, detailed some issues in the neighborhood. She said residents need a solution to extreme flooding, more crosswalks around Burroughs-Molette Elementary School and more communication with city authorities. Chairman William Kitts said the neighborhood also has major problems with the liquor stores in the area and traffic on the west side of U.S. 17.
• Linda Heagy of Hand in Hand of Glynn updated the commission on a project to build 60 tiny homes and a community center at 4621 Altama Ave. Hand in Hand is nearing completion of a third of the homes and the community center is half finished. All told, the project will likely cost around $5 million and cost around $700,000 annually to operate.
• Miriam Lancaster with Golden Isles Fund for Trees gave the commission a presentation on improvements to Lovers Oak. Lancaster said local arborist Rog Ditmer will do regular checkups and GIFT will install new educational signage. With the help of many generous Brunswick citizens, GIFT has raised money for long-term care of the centuries-old tree, she said.
• Commissioners approved an agreement with Glynn County’s government to split Local Option Sales Tax revenue. If the county approves the agreement, the city will get 27% to the county’s 73%. The county will continue to provide animal control services and maintain traffic lights, but the management of Howard Coffin Park will return to the city administration.