No more homeless shelters in the city of Brunswick — for at least six months anyway.

The Brunswick City Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a 180-day moratorium on the “establishment, expansion or development of a homeless shelter where one is not currently operated.”

More from this section

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Four Glynn County middle school students recently committed to maintain academic excellence through high school as distinguished REACH Scholars.