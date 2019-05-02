The Brunswick City Commission unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with Glynn County on Wednesday to pay for a study to resolve ongoing flooding problems in the College Park area.
The city will pay one third of the cost for the study, with the county paying the remainder of the cost because two thirds of the water comes from county property.
The county still has to approve the agreement before an engineering firm proceeds with the design of the project, which should take about eight months, said Garrow Alberson, city engineer.
After the vote to approve the agreement with the county, commissioners also discussed the contract with EMC Engineering Services to conduct the study.
“EMT is ready to go as soon as we sign this agreement,” Alberson told commissioners.
Residents in the College Park area may see some flooding relief while the study is conducted. Alberson said there are some plans for improvements to provide immediate, short-term relief for residents.
City officials approved renewing the city’s general liability and property insurance policy, which will cost about $317,000. It’s an increase of about $25,000 over last year’s rate, with costs spread across the spectrum of areas of government protected.
An agreement with the Georgia Department of Corrections to provide inmate work details was also renewed at the meeting. The city agreed to hire three work details and pay $39,500 for each one.
The inmate work crews range from four to seven workers to provide a variety of services for the city and save taxpayers thousands a year for the labor.