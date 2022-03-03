Brunswick city commissioners Wednesday approved the concept and design of improvements planned at the intersection of Gloucester Street and Lanier Avenue.
The plans include an additional left-turn lane onto northbound Lanier Boulevard, a pedestrian crosswalk and concrete median, and closing the west leg of the intersection.
City engineer Garrow Alberson said timing is important because the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to repave the entire length of Gloucester Street in mid March and and begin repaving U.S. 17 as early as August.
Alberson said if the city times the improvements at the intersection right, the work will be done before the repaving of U.S. 17.
The vote was not unanimous, however. Commissioner Johnny Cason said a roundabout at that intersection would “alleviate all the problems.”
Cason asked if a roundabout was considered when a traffic study was conducted to determine the best way to alleviate traffic congestion at the intersection.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said DOT officials normally consider roundabouts when they consider how to deal with road improvements, but she was uncertain if that was a consideration. She said she's check and give him a report.
In other business, commissioners approved the creation of the city’s fifth enterprise zone on a stretch of Gloucester Street from around the fire department to U.S. 17.
The goal is to find tenants for some of the larger buildings that have been vacated in recent years.
Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill said the zone is designed to lure new businesses through a variety of incentives including tax abatements, waiving building permits, inspection fees and business license fees for the first year.
“This is to try to encourage redevelopment of that area,” Hill said.
Commissioners also approved a revision of the Back to Brunswick program created to distribute American Relief Plan funds to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hill asked commissioners to change the cycle where applications are reviewed from quarterly to monthly and open it to income replacement. Applicants have shown an 89% decrease in revenue, he said.
Another change is a requirement by applicants to respond to requests for more information, usually left off the application, within six weeks or they will be dropped. Some applicants have failed to return calls for more information, he said.
The goal is to have the money distributed by 2024, or the unspent money goes back to the Department of Treasury.
“We want our businesses to take advantage of it,” Hill said.
McDuffie expressed confidence all the money will be distributed.
“We will not be turning any money back to the treasury,” she said.
Cason also asked commissioners to consider a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling it “mass murder.”
“We need to let our leaders know we see this as serious and we stand with the people of Ukraine,” he said. “It’s absolutely merciless what’s happening there.”
He also said the United States is sitting on gas reserves that could be used to give consumers relief from the rising price at the fuel pump.
“We are awfully concerned with the cost people are already paying for gas,” he said. “We’re sitting on gas reserves and not using them.”
The meeting started with a proclamation presented to Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill. March 2 was declared Tipsy McSway’s day to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the business in downtown Brunswick
Mayor Cosby Johnson said Bates opened her business when few businesses were open downtown and described it as an “inclusive, civically engaged business."
“You did it before it was cool,” Johnson said. “You invested, spent time and money in our community. We say thank you."