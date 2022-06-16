The Brunswick City Commission voted Wednesday to approve the municipal government’s annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023.
The fiscal year begins on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2023.
“The budget for the 2023 fiscal year is being proposed at ($18.77 million) for the general fund and ($37.5 million) for the full budget,” said City Manager Regina McDuffie.
Among the changes implemented since a June 1 public hearing on the budget was a $142,000 increase in the Brunswick Police Department’s budget for additional compensation and incentives, McDuffie said.
She also told commissioners that some money had been reallocated to support additional positions in IT and Brunswick Public Works. The money allocated to health insurance and workman’s comp was adjusted.
The new budget also includes an increase in the use of American Rescue Plan Act expenditures because the money can be used for premiums for salaries and support the increases included in the new budget, she explained.
A motion to approve the budget passed unanimously.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said the budget is aimed at three major goals: investing in the people of Brunswick by putting more funds toward demolishing derelict buildings and improving neighborhoods; public safety by putting more toward salaries and incentives for officers at the Brunswick Police Department; and showing fiscal responsibility by wasting none of the city’s revenue.
It’s his belief the budget reflects the will of the citizens accurately.
Raises for the BPD and further incentives for recruitment and retention were what Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Harris wanted to highlight. New incentives include housing stipends for officers living in the city limits and better benefits, among other things.
Following the budget discussion, the commission entered a closed session to discuss personnel matters. They took no official action and adjourned.
In other business, the commissioners voted to reappoint members to several local boards.
Sara K. Giannakakis and Jennifer George were reappointed to the Historic Preservation Board; Whitney Herndon and Michael Torres were reappointed to the Downtown Development Authority; Shemeka Sorrells was appointed to the Brunswick Housing Authority; and Shaw McVeigh was reappointed to the Coastal Regional Commission.
Three seats on the city’s Urban Redevelopment Agency were vacant due to expired terms or resignations. All three appointments are decided by the mayor, but Johnson suggested allowing members of the commission to educate themselves more thoroughly on the agency and to make sure the commission and the agency are on the same page. Doing so would allow him to best judge who to install in the positions, Johnson said.
DDA Executive Director Mathew Hill reminded the commission of a joint work session on July 13 with the URA, which Johnson saw as a good opportunity to establish the agency’s goals.
The commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for July 6.