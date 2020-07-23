A committee of stakeholders has been appointed with the task of resolving a controversy swirling around a confederate war monument in downtown Brunswick.
The nine-member committee was created in the wake of calls to remove the monument, defaced with spray paint in June.
City officials said their goal was to appoint committee members from a broad spectrum to hear all sides of the debate.
Commissioner Vincent Williams will chair the advisory committee, which will be made up of the following members:
• Hal Crowe, a life member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and a chiropractor.
• Brad Brown, a banker and former mayor of Brunswick who has donned the uniforms of the Confederacy and the Union during reenactments of American Civil War battles around the nation.
• Chris Wilhelm, associate professor at the College of Coastal Georgia.
• Laura Khurana, senior scientific advisor, volunteer for Women’s Voices of Glynn County.
• John Richards, lawyer, pastor of Assimilation.
• Linda Chancey, co-owner of Coastal Georgia Travel.
• Meredith Trawick, retired retailer and former tree board member.
• James Brooks, CEO of Anguilla Freedom Project.
• Shemeka Sorrells, professional counselor.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he would have liked someone from the NAACP appointed to the board. In fact, Harvey said he would have preferred more discussion about the makeup of the committee, but commissioners decided to submit a list of names from the applications and the ones with the most votes were appointed.
“I can live with the selections,” Harvey said. “I think it will be good for the community when they get together.”
Among the 20 people who applied to serve on the committee, only 14 submitted letters of intent to explain their qualifications or interest in serving. The other applicants simply submitted their names with no background explaining their stake in the issue.
Harvey said he’d like the issue resolved, but he wants to make sure there is consensus on the solution.
“I’m going to let it run its course,” he said. “I really want to deal with this one time and one time only.”