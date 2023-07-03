City officials hope to alleviate the effects of flooding on residents on the east side of Brunswick by cleaning up and upgrading seven drainage outfalls into the marsh.

The city filed for a Coastal Marshlands Protection Act permit from the Department of Natural Resources last week to conduct the project, per the DNR. Six of the seven outfalls are in the Riverside neighborhood and one is near St. Mark’s Towers.

