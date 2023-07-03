City officials hope to alleviate the effects of flooding on residents on the east side of Brunswick by cleaning up and upgrading seven drainage outfalls into the marsh.
The city filed for a Coastal Marshlands Protection Act permit from the Department of Natural Resources last week to conduct the project, per the DNR. Six of the seven outfalls are in the Riverside neighborhood and one is near St. Mark’s Towers.
Brunswick has 31 total drainage outlets into the marsh.
“Each of the seven outfalls are within the city limits and are currently not fully functioning stormwater drains,” the application states. “… The six existing outfalls in Riverside are currently experiencing little to no stormwater drainage capacity and serve as conduits for tidal flooding. The outfall located on Parkwood Drive has an existing unserviceable metal tide control flap gate which is not functional and also serves as a conduit for tidal flooding.”
The project consists of installing new headwalls, stone erosion barriers and tide gates.
At the Parkwood Drive drainage outlet near St. Mark’s Towers, the city plans to replace the existing headwall with a larger one.
“When that tide comes in, it backs up into the system and causes flooding,” said city Public Works Director Garrow Alberson. “It’s always been an issue, particularly over there, but it’s becoming more of an issue all over town. The coastal flooding and tidal flooding is becoming more of an issue all over town.”
He attributed the problem to the poor state of the drainage outlets but also to higher tides resulting from sea level rise.
“It’ll reduce flooding during spring tide events from washing back into the neighborhood. If it rains the stormwater has somewhere to go rather than running to a full pipe,” Alberson said.
The project is still in the planning and permitting phase, he said. He couldn’t say when the project will begin or how long it will take.
Money won’t come out of the city’s coffers until the construction phase, he said. A $120,000 Coast Incentive Grant from the DNR is covering 50% of the design and permitting process, he said. Most likely a combination of SPLOST funding and other state or federal grants will pay for construction.
The city has further plans to upgrade drainage outlets on the west side of the Brunswick peninsula as well, he continued.
“We’ve got another project doing a similar study on the west side of town. It’s a different year of the Coastal Incentive Grant, so it’ll be a year behind (this one),” Alberson said.
He added that the city is targeting drainage outfalls that serve residential and commercial areas first.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has also helped recently by cleaning out and installing liners in a few outfalls on U.S. 17 in the city limits. Liners prevent water and sediment from getting into the pipes via leaks, he explained.
Comments and questions about the project can be sent to DNR environmental specialist Paul Tobler by email at paul.tobler@dnr.ga.gov or by mail to 1 Conservation Way, Brunswick, GA 31520.