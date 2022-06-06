City announces plans for HUD grant funds

The city of Brunswick outlined its plans for a $387,971 Community Development Block Grant allocation on Friday.

The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city’s action plan divides the money like so: $204,971 for the minor-major home repair program, $26,000 to improve public facilities, $60,000 for public services, $50,000 for the city’s demolition program, $2,000 for outreach and fair housing education and $45,000 for planning and administration of the CDBG.

HUD awards the funds annually for housing, community and economic development activities, and assistance for low- and moderate-income persons and families. For Brunswick specifically, it presents an opportunity to invest more resources under the minor-major home repair and demolition programs, according to a statement from the city.

— The Brunswick News

