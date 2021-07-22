Brunswick city commissioners approved an amendment at Wednesday’s meeting to close the T Street landfill with changes that will save the city an estimated $170,000.
City engineer Garrow Alberson told commissioners that there were some unforeseen problems with the closure including the need for an additional 10,000-square-yards of fill dirt, plus top soil material for the cap for the landfill.
The additional cost would be offset by savings coming from a stabilization plan to use grass along banks in displaced areas and to protect the slopes, as well as permission to use material dredged from sediment ponds for the cap.
Alberson said the work could be complete in as early as 30 days.
“We’re getting close to the end of this project,” he said.
In other business:
• A rezoning request was approved at the meeting that will enable St. Francis Xavier to build a new school building in Brunswick.
City planning and codes director John Hunter told commissioners the new school building’s impact on surrounding areas will be “minimal.”
“There will be little impact on adjacent resident property,” he said.
The restrictive rezoning request will change the .7-acre tract from General Residential Core to General Commercial Core.
A traffic study shows there should be minimal impacts even though the new school building will enable enrollment to increase by more than 100 students.
Commissioners expressed concerns about runoff, but that is not a consideration for a rezoning request and no permits for construction have been requested.
“We are concerned about these things,” Mayor Cornell Harvey said of potential impacts from storm runoff.
City officials unanimously approved a proposal to change the city’s buffer ordinances for clarity. The new ordinance clearly defines a natural and structural buffer, including height and width requirements.