The first of four planned town hall meetings to discuss an upcoming Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum was held Thursday by District 1 Commissioner Sammy Tostensen.
The hour-long meeting at Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church attracted a crowd between 40 and 50 people.
Most of those who spoke asked for sidewalk improvements in their neighborhoods. There was only one complaint about drainage problems during the session.
“It was a good meeting,” said At-large Commissioner Walter Rafolski, who was also in attendance. “It was productive.”
One of the challenges representing District 1 is its size, encompassing most of West Glynn County.
As for the feedback, Rafolski said it was exactly what he was hoping for. The goal is to generate voter support for a new 1-cent tax, projected to raise $115 million over the next five years.
“This is why we are holding the town halls,” he said.
One of the big projects commissioners want to put on the referendum is a new courthouse annex. Rafolski said the new building does not have to be ornate, but it does need to be functional and big enough to meet the county’s needs for at least the next two decades.
Another complaint by attendees was the perception that St. Simons Island is getting more attention than the mainland.
“The island is a precious place, just like Jekyll Island,” he said.
But more emphasis will be given to every district as a result input from the planned town hall meetings, he said.
The criticism about the length of time to complete projects is understandable for those waiting for projects on the list. But commissioners said the delays are unavoidable in many instances.
For example, a road widening project can be delayed for years by one property owner refusing to sign a right of way agreement. The last option is to declare eminent domain, Rafolski said.
There are also so many projects on the list, it is impossible to start them all at the same time because of manpower and funding. SPLOST revenue comes into the county’s coffers in periodic payments by the state over the time it is collected, not all in one lump sum.
While some projects are funded with the help of a bond that will be repaid with the SPLOST revenue, not every project can be funded with a bond. That means the county has to wait to have the funds available before work can begin.
Rafolski said the goal is to allow citizens to create the list of projects they will support in the referendum expected to be on the ballot for the general election in November. And those projects will be listed in tiers, to determine the highest priority projects that should be completed first.
“I am fully invested in this county,” he said. “In the districts, we want to hear what people want.”