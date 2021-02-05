As the Glynn County Commission honored four county police officers for their bravery at a Thursday night meeting, members of the public took the commission to task for choosing what they believed was the wrong path forward for the department.
Three citizens chastised the seven-member body during the pre-meeting public comment period for its decision to hire the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police to assist in the search for a new chief after former Chief Jay Wiggins’ retirement at the end of January.
On Jan. 21, commissioners David O’Quinn, Sammy Tostensen, Bill Brunson, Cap Fendig and Chairman Wayne Neal voted to hire the GACP for just under $10,000, while commissioners Allen Booker and Walter Rafolski voted against doing so.
At issue that night was a competing proposal from the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, or NOBLE. Booker spoke strongly against hiring GACP over NOBLE, saying the latter was more likely to identify a diverse slate of candidates truly devoted to a style of cooperative, ground-level, outreach-heavy policing typically referred to as community policing.
Further, NOBLE’s $10,000 proposal came with a grant from The Initiative, an organization whose stated goal is to foster community policing across the country, that would completely cover the cost of job search. Local advocacy, education and community service group A Better Glynn arranged the deal.
County Manager Alan Ours recommended going with GACP based on the organization’s knowledge of law enforcement issues in Georgia and Glynn County specifically. Booker countered that the association’s deep entrenchment in the state law enforcement ecosystem would make it more likely to pick candidates with a “warrior” mindset suited to the sort of top-down policing that has damaged trust with the local Black community.
Jason Vaughn, a longtime county resident and an assistant football coach at Brunswick High, said the commission’s decision to hire the GACP cast doubt on the claim that it wants a new chief that’s committed to rebuilding trust with African Americans in Glynn County.
“Two weeks ago I sat here and was confirmed as a member of the Coastal African American Historic Preservation Commission, and I look forward to being part of that commission, but tonight I am concerned,” Vaughn said.
“Concern that I can sit on and African American preservation commission, but still question whether all members of this (county) commission have the best interest in preserving African American life.”
Vaughn said he coached Ahmaud Arbery — a Black man who was pursued by three White men and later killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in February 2020 — in high school.
He referenced footage of the aftermath of the shooting, saying he was concerned by the cordial treatment Gregory and Travis McMichael, two of the accused charged with murder, received from GCPD officers. Officers did not attempt to render aid, he said, and made no arrest that day.
Glynn County officials claim staff in former Brunswick Judicial Circuit Jackie Johnson’s office advised officers not to arrest the McMichaels, but Johnson — who was defeated in November by independent DA Keith Higgins — denied the claim.
More than two months later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to do its own investigation and arrested the McMicheals three days later.
“We want a policing agency we can love and trust, but it has to be headed by the right person,” Vaughn said.
St. Simons Island resident Laura Khurana said she was “baffled” by the decision. The GACP’s proposal was but two of the 87 pages in the file containing proposals from four different organizations, a cursory proposal at best when compared with the documentation provided by NOBLE.
Whoever the new chief turns out to be, he or she will set the tone for relations with the Black community in Glynn County, Khurana said. Along with Arbery, she referenced two past officer-involved shootings in which no officers were convicted to illustrate why the commission needs to be very careful and considerate when selecting a new chief.
She asked the commission to rescind its earlier decision to hire GACP and to instead accept NOBLE’s proposal.
A Better Glynn co-founder Elijah Bobby Henderson referenced a 2017 report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police detailing shortcomings in the department and its internal policies and procedures.
The county failed to act on recommendations from the IACP until it was too late, resulting in the death of Arbery.
As a leader at A Better Glynn, he said the NOBLE and Initiative joint proposal was more than that, it representing a request from the community via A Better Glynn’s involvement.
“As elected officials, you are not the voice of the people you’re the echo of the people,” Henderson said. “The people have asked, and we ask that you respond to the people and not represent us in a fashion we are not asking to be represented.”
Neal gave a brief response, simply reassuring the crowd that the commission is committed to enacting a community policing culture in the GCPD.
During an award ceremony immediately after the public comment period, Wiggins stood up for the department.
“I know the department is trying to do what’s right, and you’re trying to help them do that,” Wiggins said.
Officers Anthony Clark and Christopher Wooten were honored for talking down a man threatening to kill himself with a knife. Clark built a rapport with the man and convinced him to leave the residence in which he was holed up, said Interim Glynn County Police Chief Ricky Evans.
In another instance, officers Julie Royer, Adam Jackson and Mark Lund responded to a call for water rescue. Police received a report that a construction worker had fallen into the water on Jan. 6, but the directions provided were confusing and police officers and Glynn County Fire Department personnel had a hard time locating the scene.
It was the initiative of the three officers that located the man, and they carried him across a stretch of the marsh to land where EMTs attempted to save him, Evans said. Unfortunately, the man was safely transported to Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Brunswick but eventually passed away.
All five officers received the Police Distinguished Service Medal for their efforts.
Evans also presented Wiggins with a plaque for his 28 years of service to the county in various roles.
The commission also voted unanimously to approve several zoning decisions.