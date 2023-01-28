Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger B. Lane found the majority of the 37 residents who ignored a jury summons Monday in contempt of court Friday and gave them the option of two nights in jail or a $100 fine.

None chose jail, but one faced a stiffer penalty. One man was a double no show. Not only did he not report Monday, but he also didn’t appear at 9:30 a.m. Friday for the show-cause hearing to explain his absence to Lane.

More from this section