Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger B. Lane found the majority of the 37 residents who ignored a jury summons Monday in contempt of court Friday and gave them the option of two nights in jail or a $100 fine.
None chose jail, but one faced a stiffer penalty. One man was a double no show. Not only did he not report Monday, but he also didn’t appear at 9:30 a.m. Friday for the show-cause hearing to explain his absence to Lane.
When the twice-absentee didn’t answer when called upon, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump asked Lane, “Do you want him to stay with me this weekend” or bring him in Monday morning?
“Go pick him up,’’ Lane said.
Lane told the sheriff, “If he wants to pay $500 instead of spending a weekend in jail, we can do that.”
Lane explained the problem faced by the courts several times during the hour-long hearing. About 20 percent of the 180 jurors summoned to report at 8 a.m. Monday failed to appear, he said, and it wasn’t the first time.
No shows have become so common that the clerk of court has to summon a second panel to make up for the shortfall in the jury pool. He said a jury summons is an order of the court and is to be taken seriously.
“With all the no-shows Monday, I signed an order for all of you to show up today and explain, if you can,’’ why you didn’t appear, Lane said.
Most offered no explanation.
The most common excuse of others was they had not received a summons. Some said they had moved and hadn’t kept up with their mail. One said he got mail at his office and at home and had not seen a summons while others said they do not check their mail very often.
One said he may have thrown the summons out “with the other junk mail.”
Lane didn’t buy their explanations. He found them in contempt and gave them the jail or fine option.
One man who moved to Glynn County recently acknowledged he got his summons and filled out the questionnaire but didn’t realize he was supposed to be in court Monday.
“It’s not a very good excuse, is it?” Lane asked.
“No it’s not, but it’s the only one I’ve got,’’ the man said.
One male juror said he got the summons in November or December and showed up in court at 9 a.m. Monday, an hour after the 8 o’clock start time. Court officials told him to return Tuesday. He did but wasn’t needed.
“I’m going to find you weren’t in contempt,’’ Lane said. “You showed up but were late.”
Lane said the juror would be called in the next trial and added, “It starts at 8 o’clock.”
A woman said she was busy starting a new business.
“I remembered about 10 o’clock that morning,’’ she said.
She was given the choice of two days in jail or a $100 fine.
The judge did note, however, the trial “was not a bad one to miss, a four- or five-week trial” that starts Monday.
Lane made it clear that he wants to change the message on jury duty because the community believes there is no consequence to skipping out. They follow their friends’ and neighbors’ lead in disregarding summonses, he said.
“It’s become a habit in the community,’’ he said, with people adopting the attitude, “If he doesn’t serve, why should I serve.”
Not all of the 37 who failed to appear Monday were called to account. Some had moved out of the country or have new addresses in the county that aren’t among the pool. The county gets a list of potential jurors from the state, which includes motor voter registrations.
With all the people registering to vote upon getting a driver’s license and being added to the list, the number of no shows is on the rise.