Local veterans, public officials and the general public gathered in Brunswick on Monday to observe Memorial Day and to honor those who sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.
“Fun fact, there’s some disagreement among historians, but (Memorial Day) actually gets its beginnings in 1866 in Columbus, Georgia. In a nearby cemetery, women, largely the people who survived — the wives and family of Confederate soldiers — laid flowers at the graveside and it began there,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Tyler Kurtz, who is stationed at Submarine Base Kings Bay.
Later, the date was changed to accommodate the northern states, where flowers bloomed later in the year, he explained. It wasn’t until 1971 that Memorial Day became an official holiday.
During his address to a crowd gathered at the veterans memorial on G Street, Kurtz said he was a little nervous to be speaking to veterans of conflicts before his time.
“There is anxiety to talk to you guys because I’ve fought in a war with the total casualty count being 4,400. That would have been one month into the Tet Offensive in 1968. That’s incredible, so to be able to stand in front of you guys today, I’m truly honored,” Kurtz said.
Having a deep interest in military history, Kurtz spoke about major battles in which American soldiers made the decisive difference between victory and defeat, including the Battle of Belleau Wood in World War I, the Siege of Bastogne in World War II, the Battle of Pusan Perimeter in the Korean War and the Battle of Ia Drang, which occurred during the Vietnam War.
“Walter Cronkite summarized our efforts there during the Tet Offensive in a way that I like. I think it also encapsulates some of my own struggles in conflict. ‘We should take our place in history neither as victors nor as defeated, but as an honorable people who upheld our pledge for democracy and simply did our best,’” Kurtz said.
He went on to say that wars may appear superficially different but are always essentially the same.
“What they share is they’re all horrible, and they leave in their wake a loss of young men and women. They all come at a great cost and leave scars on generations that never fully heal,” he said. “Hollywood would lead us to believe that war is noble and heroic, that there’s a romantic aspect to the uniforms and the glory.
“In reality, for those who have seen it, we know there’s no well-composed music to a dramatic scene. No, it doesn’t happen that way. It’s ferocious, it’s loud, chaos is everywhere, and in the middle of all that generations of young men and women are torn to pieces.
“They die tragically in places on a map that are remembered by only those who fought there. They’re taken before they’re able to fall in love, have children and make memories with those who are important to them.
“That’s why today is important. It forces us to reflect on what the cost of freedom actually is.”
During the ceremony Monday morning, Veterans Council of the Golden Isles awarded its annual American Patriot Award to Robert Carlisle, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel.
“The American Patriot Award was originated by the veterans council to recognize a member of the community who has really gone above and beyond in service not only to the community but also within the state and national level as well,” said Nick Hart, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel. “It’s an award we really treasure, and when we award it, it is not only a sincere recognition of their performance, but it is also an identifying mark that we ourselves are appreciative because of the breadth of their contribution.”
Local and state government officials also spoke at the ceremony.
U.S. Air Force veteran and Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey based part of his address around a poem by Benjamin Mays, titled God’s Minute.
“‘I only have just a minute. Only 60 seconds is in it. It was forced upon me, and I can’t refuse it. I didn’t seek it, and I didn’t choose it,” Harvey said. “But it’s up to me to use it. I must suffer if I lose it. I must give an account if I abuse it. Just a tiny minute, but an eternity is wrapped up in it.’ Our fallen comrades had that minute, and they chose to use it in defense of their country for people like you and people like me, so we can be free. Let’s use our minute too.”
Coming out on Memorial Day to honor the fallen isn’t just about the ceremony, but about sending the message that their sacrifice will be forever appreciated, said Mike Browning, Glynn County Commission chairman and a U.S. Army veteran.
“Too many Americans, for one reason or another, can’t find the time to do that. And we’re not here to talk about anybody but one day, if it ever gets to a point where we can’t come out in 90-degree weather and remember those that paid the ultimate price, then I think we have lost this country,” Browning said. “Part of paying your respects is not just being here and sweating and clapping. It is to send a strong message to those that will put their lives on the line that we appreciate all you do.”
During their addresses, Harvey and Browning noted the lack of a veterans memorial park.
“About two years ago, I said the next time we assemble would be at our new veterans park. Somehow I seem to have to eat my words, in a sense,” Harvey said. “But I tell you this, too. One of our famous presidents said to another country, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,’ so I say to the chairman of our county commission, ‘Mr. Chairman, build that park.’”
During his address, Browning gave the crowd some information on the status of the new park, planned for the empty lot between I and J streets on Newcastle Street.
“Tomorrow, here in Glynn County, we will open up the bids for the new veterans memorial park ... I’m not going to step out and say we’re going to be done with it next year, but our plans are to be done,” Browning said. “Just keep our fingers crossed, and hope we’ll be one block over next year.”
State Reps. Jeff Jones and Don Hogan, both Republicans from St. Simons Island, addressed the crowd as well.
Jones took a moment to thank the living relatives of fallen soldiers.
“As part of our tribute today to our fallen, I want to take a moment to recognize the living, the people who are living today, those who are closest to our fallen ... Thank you to each and every one of you. America owes you our sincerest thank you and our prayers for your loss, whether recent or many years in the past,” Jones said.
Hogan told the crowd about his regular tradition of visiting Arlington Cemetery in Virginia to see the grave of a relative.
“Arlington is something else. It’ll make tears come to your eyes, to think about these individuals,” Hogan said. “In this country, thanks to these individuals who have died for our freedom, we’re able to be here today in this hot weather. And we’re willing to do it because it’s a very little sacrifice for what they gave.”