Consultants with CDM Smith filled citizens in on a county-wide transportation plan update and a St. Simons Island traffic study Thursday.
“This is a long-range transportation plan. We’re looking at 2045,” said Michael Plagens, a transportation planner with CDM Smith and project manager. “... It’s envisioning for your long-range transportation future. It’s big-picture, looking in the distance, but it also has to be a multimodal planning process. We need to look at not only highways and roads, but also bike and (pedestrian) pathways, trails, and things like that, transit as well.
“It includes an update of the goals and objectives, and we’re also going to be looking at performance measures. It’s going to look at existing conditions — what’s out there now and what we anticipate in the future.”
Every five years, the county’s metropolitan planning organization — called the Brunswick Area Transportation Study or BATS — must update the county’s metropolitan transportation plan or MTP.
The MTP is intended to help local governments plan for the future by examining current traffic and infrastructure and predicting the necessary upgrades to accommodate traffic growth over the next 20 years.
The Glynn County Commission hired CDM in June to update the plan and perform a St. Simons Island traffic study, agreeing to a $275,000 contract.
“The county specifically asked us to include additional roadway, transportation, infrastructure improvements since they have not kept up with the growth (on St. Simons Island), and they’ve recognized pressure. They wanted us to take a further dive, if you would, to look at this sector of the MPO plan,” Plagens said.
He explained that the consultants will identify the current state of major roadways, intersections and island access and sum it all up in a final report along with more high-level information gleaned from the rest of the county.
The final report will also give recommendations for improving all avenues of transportation, Plagens said, and a list of “cost-feasible” infrastructure projects and a separate “unfunded list” of important, but not pressing, improvements.
The 2045 plan will build upon the 2040 plan, which aimed to boost economic vitality, safety, accessibility, mobility, environmental protection, efficiency and long-term preservation of infrastructure.
According to Plagens, the 2045 plan must also follow guidelines from the Federal Highway Administration. Guidelines include the same considerations as the 2040 plan and several more, such as resilience, stormwater management and travel and tourism enhancement.
Preliminary local goals for the 2045 plan include the same found in the 2040 plan, along with the goals of improving the freight transportation network, supporting economic development and competition, enhancing “livability,” and establishing a more interconnected multimodal transportation system, among others.
Several citizens had questions for the consultants at the Thursday meeting.
St. Simons resident Ed Meadows asked if the consultants would take future development into consideration and whether or not the “cost-feasible” projects would be itemized.
Adam Ivory, another planning consultant with CDM Smith, said they would be using Georgia Department of Transportation travel demand and growth projections in the study, and that the cost estimates for specific projects would be “planning-level,” or not very detailed.
“How does the threat of rising sea levels and flooding factor into the transportation study?” island resident Frances Zwenig asked.
Evacuation routes will be examined as part of the study, Ivory said, but sea-level rise and flooding are the responsibility of the local government.
Zwenig also asked how the consultants would handle road projects recommended by the last traffic study, conducted by Pond & Company in 2015.
Some projects may carry over, Ivory said, but all those recommended by the 2015 study will be reevaluated.
When putting together its most recent comprehensive plan, island resident George Ragsdale said the county had relied on inaccurate traffic information and asked if the consultant would be using the same information.
Ivory said they would not, but would be relying on current information gathered from GDOT traffic count stations.
St. Simons resident Julian Smith said the consultants should take visitors and tourists into account and leveled several criticisms at a survey created by CDM Smith consultants to collect input from citizens, while Monica Smith said the consultants should be very thorough in incorporating non-automobile modes of transportation and public transit into the 2045 plan.
Rachel Hatcher, a contractor with the Brunswick Area Transportation Study, said the plan will be updated every five years, so while this plan may not include much public transit integration one of the future updates may.
Ivory said the public will be invited to another meeting in February 2020. A final public meeting will be held in spring 2020, but an exact date had not been set, he said.
For more information on the transportation plan update, visit glynncounty.org/2045batsmtp. The full presentation delivered at both meetings can be found on the site, along with a citizen survey and updates on the 2045 planning process.