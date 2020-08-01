Brunswick’s 14 public squares are in a state of flux, with some restored and some awaiting renovation.
Six squares have been renovated or are in the process of restoration, such as Wright Square.
Among squares on the waiting list for renovation is St. Simons Square, which generated recent complaints from residents in the Richmond block near the square because of encroachment issues.
Neighbors are complaining that people are using the square for shortcuts and as a parking lot, ignoring the No Parking signs.
Other squares awaiting renovation are suffering similar misuse, residents say.
Brunswick Mayor Pro Tem Julie Martin, a driving force behind the Signature Squares program, said a survey of the square and others is ongoing.
She suggested some type of barrier be erected immediately to protect the parks, which she called community assets.
Among the suggestions are the placement of railroad ties or fencing on the outer borders until the squares can be restored.
“Once each of these historic squares are renovated via the city of Brunswick and Signature Squares, there will be brick sidewalks and curbing to better delineate and protect these parks,” Martin said.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Havey said city commissioners were unaware of the complaints but city officials will address the problem.
“This is the first I’ve heard about it,” Harvey said Friday.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said city engineer Garrow Alberson has been tasked with evaluating the squares.