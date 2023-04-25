It’s Georgia Cities Week, and the city of Brunswick has a slew of activities at Mary Ross Waterfront Park lined up to entertain and educate residents.
“It’s (to spread) awareness for city government and city services to get people involved and interested in what we do and how the city works for the citizens,” said Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie.
On Monday, the city hosted a recycling drive in Mary Ross. Today it’s a food drive from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a blood drive on Wednesday during the same hours.
Residents can partake in a photo contest until Thursday, the deadline for submission. Entries must be original works showcasing the city and can be submitted online at brunswickga.org. Awards will be presented at the Brunswick City Commission’s May 3 meeting.
On Friday, Mary Ross will light up with city vehicles from cop cruisers to fire trucks, ambulances and public works trucks from 10 a.m. to noon. Between 8 and 11 a.m. that morning, the city will host a walking tour with an emphasis on Brunswick’s history.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s citywide cleanup will cap off the week on Saturday. As part of the celebration of Georgia Cities Week, the city, KGIB and the Downtown Development Authority are hosting the cleanup.
Volunteers will meet at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick at 9 a.m. on April 29 to pick up supplies and teams will disperse from there, KGIB Executive Director Lea King-Badyna said.
Groups wishing to participate should pre-register with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful before Thursday by emailing info.kgib@gmail.com or by calling 912-279-1490. For more information, call KGIB at the same phone number.
It’s important to host events like this, McDuffie said, because kids don’t always learn about their local government in school.
“There’s no real civic education … so people don’t really understand or know truly how the government works or what we do on a daily basis,” McDuffie said. “I always say if you influence the kids, you influence the parent. If the kids get excited they make the parents pay attention to it.”
It’s also a good opportunity to show appreciation for public employees and what they do every day, she said.