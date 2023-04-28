Communities In Schools of Glynn will host its inaugural “Tripling the Impact” Tripletail Classic on Saturday to support at-risk students in Glynn and McIntosh County schools.
The event will be held at Morningstar Marina, and teams will be “lines-in” at 7 a.m. The weigh-in will take place at 4 p.m. at the marina. A band party will kick off at 5 p.m. to celebrate the day and support CIS’ mission to supply students with what they need to be successful in school and later in life.
“The funds raised in this tournament will stay here in Glynn County and go straight to the students we serve,” said Anna Martin, with Communities in Schools. “CIS sometimes serves at-risk students who need essential resources such as clothing, food, medical and dental service, and shelter.”
CIS has played a significant role in helping hundreds of students advance successfully in school and reach graduation. A member of CIS staff is present every day inside the schools the nonprofit serves to assess the needs of students and connect them to resources.
“In addition, our students have often faced significant trauma and need a trusting adult to give them the tools and resources to address their mental health,” Martin said. “Our dedicated staff ensures students have what they need to succeed in school, graduate on time and have a plan upon graduation. This is how we build strong, safe communities.”
There is also a larger impact on the community when more students find success in school.
“When 50 students, year after year, who may not have graduated from high school get their diplomas, the economic impact on a community is tremendous,” Martin said. “Statistics show that 85% of inmates did not graduate from high school. Your participation in our event will help benefit our youth in Glynn County by providing needs and resources so that students can become productive members of our community.”
Angler teams are accepted up until the captain’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at the Morningstar Marina Courtyard.
“Tripletail is a well-known fish for our local anglers,” Martin said. “There’s nothing more that an angler loves than a great cause to go fishing. Communities in Schools is that great cause. It will also be a live weigh-in to sustain our local tripletail population.”
At the band party, Idle Hands will perform and City Market will serve a low-country boil.