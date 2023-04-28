Communities In Schools of Glynn will host its inaugural “Tripling the Impact” Tripletail Classic on Saturday to support at-risk students in Glynn and McIntosh County schools.

The event will be held at Morningstar Marina, and teams will be “lines-in” at 7 a.m. The weigh-in will take place at 4 p.m. at the marina. A band party will kick off at 5 p.m. to celebrate the day and support CIS’ mission to supply students with what they need to be successful in school and later in life.

