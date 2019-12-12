It’s not easy to shop for the perfect Christmas gift when you’re stuck in school all day, without a car, a job or a credit card.
But those challenges have not deterred the students at Burroughs-Molette Elementary, who had an opportunity Wednesday to “buy” gifts for their loved ones at an on-site holiday store set up by a group of local high school students.
The Communities in Schools student advisory board set up its annual holiday store at Burroughs-Molette again this year, to offer the elementary students a chance to experience the joy of giving this Christmas season.
“We give them a penny, so they can get the feeling of buying someone a gift and that they paid for it,” said Josie Brock, secretary of the CIS student advisory board and organizer of this year’s store.
The elementary students took their pennies and shopped around among the many donated items collected this year by the student advisory group.
Students from every grade filtered through the store all day to check out the items on sale and pick out gifts.
Displayed on the tables were presents for all ages, including options for the students’ parents, siblings, friends and others.
A wrapping station was also set up so the elementary students could leave with their presents wrapped.
“It’s the Christmas season, and we like giving back to the community,” said Josie, a sophomore at Frederica Academy. “These kids, I’m sure they’d love to give back to their families and friends.”
Fifteen student volunteers worked in the store Wednesday and helped the nearly 500 Burroughs-Molette Elementary students who came through. Josie’s brother, William, along with Glynn Academy student Ellie Watkins, had the idea last year to bring this store back to life. The project first began years ago but had not been offered in recent years. William, who had watched his mom run the store when he was a child, felt compelled to bring this program back for the students at Burroughs-Molette.
“Whenever I heard that is wasn’t a thing anymore, I was like OK we have to bring that back, because it’s great seeing the kids’ faces when they’re like, ‘I’m getting something for my mom,’” he said. “They paid a penny, and it’s like they actually bought something. It makes their day, and they’re doing something for their parents.”
When the CIS student advisory group put the word out about a need for donations, their boxes were quickly filled with items given by the community.
“We only had donations open for like two days, and we got all this stuff,” William said. “And that kind of just shows how willing the community is to help people.”