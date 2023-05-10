Anyone who believes the needy only live in cities needs to visit Waynesville Missionary Baptist Church a couple of Tuesdays each month to see that rural folks are also having a tough time.
The church handed out bags of food to 144 families Tuesday, the Rev. Randy Wainright said, down slightly from the previous month but still an indication of consistent shortages in purchasing power.
The reasons vary from inflation to being out of work, but the usual one was voiced by a couple whose income derives from Social Security.
“We don’t get enough during the month,’’ the elderly woman said.
The program has been going long enough that Wainright, who became the church’s full-time pastor a year ago, and most members don’t remember when it started.
“Maybe 30 years?’’ guessed long-time member Brandy Burcham, who helped process the recipients.
It has been around long enough and the demand is high enough that the church built a drive-thru cover so the volunteers can stay dry while placing groceries in vehicles.
Wainright doesn’t count the continuance of the program as a bad thing.
“The Lord’s blessed it,’’ he said, and the food donations have helped bring people into the ministry so some of their other needs can be met.
The food comes from America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia’s pantry in Brunswick. Volunteers pick up the food and place it on shelves or in big freezers at the church. The day before donations on second and fourth Tuesdays, members gather to bag the canned and boxed foods to have them ready to put in car trunks. They add a package of frozen meat at the very last after the bags are loaded.
“It’s like an assembly line,’’ Wainright said of the operation.
That efficiency allowed them to serve the families in just three hours.
The church also opens the pantry on fifth Tuesdays so that people don’t go so long without the supplemental foods between the usual Tuesdays, he said.
The congregation has grown to the point the church wants to build another sanctuary. Wainright said the food pantry is at least partly responsible for the growth because the outreach brought in new people.
“We get to know them. We talk with them, and we pray with them,’’ he said.
In addition to the food the church has a clothes closet — actually several rooms — where people browse for clothes. Many of those who use it are looking for children’s clothes.
When people come through for food, Wainright keeps up with it on a laptop computer but the church usually doesn’t stray far from its old fashioned roots before such technology existed.
Waynesville Missionary Baptist recently held a tent revival on its grounds and holds baptisms in the Satilla River.