Gov. Brian Kemp lifted restrictions preventing houses of worship from holding in-person services effective Monday, but not many are keen on doing so.
“We’re continuing to follow federal guidelines and recommendations and have no plans to resume in-person worship as long as the CDC and health professionals continue to encourage social distancing and no in-person gatherings,” said Alan Dyer, pastor at St. Simons Presbyterian Church.
St. Simons Presbyterian is far from the only only one. First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, Christ Church Frederica, First African Baptist Church on St. Simons Island, First Baptist Church of Brunswick, Jekyll Island Baptist Church and Bay Harbor Church of God, among others, plan to stick with online services at least through the end of the month.
“I understand that this virus disproportionately affects the African American community,” said the Rev. Brenda Iglehart, pastor of First African Baptist. “I have no intention of putting our congregation at increased risk by rushing into reopening and fellowshipping and gathering as a group.”
The adjustment to online services has been difficult, she said, and has had a negative financial impact and is a major change to what was once regular worship.
“We don’t have ‘church’ the way we normally have church. We gather (online) and we have communion that way,” Iglehart said. “You don’t get the feedback with the music, and at black churches we like music. That’s one drawback.
“We tried singing together online, but if you’ve ever tried that you know it’s impossible. My granddaughter is out in West Virginia. She joined us online and provided a special selection. She’s a violinist and she did something very special for us, and we have one or two people who sing.”
Her church will reevaluate the situation early next month, she said.
John Harris, lead pastor at Bay Harbor Church of God, said they’re not planning any in-person activities until at least May 17, while First Baptist Church of Brunswick pastor Chris Winford said he’s not sure when the sanctuary will be full again.
For those who answer to higher officials, they’re being told to continue remote worship services.
On Thursday, the Rev. Scott Benhase, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Georgia, announced Episcopal churches would not be holding in-person services.
The announcement came in direct response to Kemp’s decision to lift restrictions on churches, according to the diocese.
Guidance from the federal government recommends waiting until COVID-19 diagnoses decline for two weeks, Benhase notes.
“We have not yet seen that decline and Georgia ranks in the bottom fifth of all states in readily available diagnostic testing,” Benhase said. “It would be irresponsible of me to allow for the reopening of our churches for in-person worship given that reality.”
He won’t give Episcopal churches in Georgia the green light until health experts say it’s safe to do so.
That’s fine by local Episcopal congregations, said the Rev. Alan Akridge, rector at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
His congregation has not so much been anticipating returning to in-person worship but figuring out how they can “be the church in our community day by day.”
“The ties which bind us have actually been strengthened in the last six weeks,” Akridge said. “How can we hold onto those ties moving forward? I’m praying more for congregations and ministers in our community because we are all in this together.”
Christ Church Frederica, also an Episcopal church, limited its congregation’s exposure before executive orders began coming down.
“Although it is not our preferred way of ‘being the church,’ we are learning that we can still be effective from a distance and using alternative means for worship, pastoral care and fellowship,” said the Rev. Tom Purdy, rector at Christ Church. ”We are prepared to continue this format for as long as necessary in order to care for the most (vulnerable).”
Much like the Episcopal diocese, the Rev. Wright Culpepper said his church got similar orders from the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church.
The bishop in charge told all churches under his wing not to even consider opening until May 17, said Culpepper, the elder of the First United Methodist Church of Brunswick.
When his church will go back to normal operations will depend on the course the virus takes, he said.
“We don’t anticipate doing anything at First United Methodist until the shelter in place restrictions are lifted,” Culpepper said.
Ultimately, he wants the entire church to be able to worship in-person. If those in one of the categories considered vulnerable to the virus, like the elderly, can’t attend, Wright said he doesn’t want to open at all.
“We will open when everyone can come, not just a small group,” Culpepper said.
When the time does come to fling the doors open wide, getting back into the groove will be easier for some more than others.
“It will be extremely difficult to return to in-person services at the drop of a hat,” said Dyer. “I am hopeful that in the coming months there may be safe ways to resume some in-person activities and worship, but it will likely at first look different to what we were accustomed to before the pandemic.”
He noted that a lot of effort goes into producing the online services, and preaching in person again would certainly be easier even accounting for social distancing guidelines.
St. Mark’s engages in multiple traditions that require being nearby. Even when they return to the sanctuary, it’s unlikely the church will resume as normal for some time.
“When we finally meet the standard for considering opening ‘in-person’ worship, it’ll be different for the foreseeable future,” Akridge said.
At Christ Church, Purdy said he’s been discussing social distancing measures with his congregation for a while.
“We could restart in-person services right away if there were no pandemic concerns,” he said. “We have discussed plans for social distanced worship and can put those in place after communicating them to the parish.”
Harris said their plans for the middle of next month don’t include things like child care and nursery, and only a limited number of people will be allowed inside at a time.
“As long as the social distancing guidelines will be in place, we will limit the amount of attendees that can come into the building,” he said. “With that, we will extend services and put a six-feet radius in place.”
None were too concerned about how their congregations would fair spiritually in the interim.
“Given the circumstances, it’s become a beautiful thing to see the church really become the church,” Dyer said.