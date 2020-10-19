Church pumpkin patch opens on St. Simons

The St. Simons United Methodist Church pumpkin patch is open thanks to its youth, Boy Scouts and a lot of adult volunteers who gathered Saturday at 8 a.m. to unload a trailer load from New Mexico.
The one-item produce stand, which raises funds for the church’s youth activities, opened a week later than planned, said Heather Keefer, director of student ministries at the church.
“People have been waiting,’’ she said. “The pumpkins were ready, but there was a truck shortage.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted shipping, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency also had a lot of trucks occupied moving emergency supplies to the areas along the Gulf Coast hit by hurricanes.
No sooner were the pumpkins on display Saturday, than it was open for business.
It will be open 2 until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 until 9 p.m. Friday, 9 am. until 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday.