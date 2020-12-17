During a typical Christmas holiday season, the Greater Works Ministry in Brunswick gives away hams and other food items.
This is not a typical year.
Pastor Mark Baker said this holiday season, the church’s congregation agreed the focus should be on the children.
“Over the 24 years of the ministry, we’ve tried to give back to the community,” Baker said. “Because of the pandemic, we decided not to leave the kids out.”
The congregation decided to create the first Hope for the Holidays event with plans to give away a variety of toys and educational items. The gifts that will create the most excitement are the more than 500 bicycles that will be given away.
The bikes will be given away on a first-come, first served basis, which several conditions. The children receiving the bikes must be in the vehicle and the bikes must be taken immediately.
Baker recommended people come to the church at 4020 Wylly Ave. in Brunswick in a vehicle large enough to accommodate the bicycles.
The money for the bicycles was raised through tithes and offerings by the church congregation and residents from St. Simons Island, as well as from too many businesses in the Golden Isles to mention, Baker said.
“Many businesses poured in to help us,” he said. “We’re going to acknowledge them.”
Baker said he expects lines of vehicles to form at the church early Sunday morning in advance of the giveaway, which starts 1 p.m.
“We’re prepared for over 1,000 people to show up,” he said. “If not for the tithes and offerings we wouldn’t be able to do this. People have really poured in.”