New shading and the resurfacing of the playground at St. Simons United Methodist Church was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s Islands Planning Commission.
The improvements include three shade canopies with the setbacks and among the playground equipment.
Commission members also listened to a brief update on the status of the county’s ongoing effort to rewrite its ordinances.
Michael Torras, an IPC member who serves on the committee reviewing the proposed ordinance, said there was no new news to report. The committee has told county commissioners that the proposed zoning ordinance is unworkable and they are waiting for direction before they proceed further.
The committee will not meet until county commissioners decide to work with the existing ordinance or try to salvage any recommendations that could be helpful to creating a succinct, user-friendly set of ordinances.