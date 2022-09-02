Editor’s Note: This story is the first of four looking at the homeless situation in downtown Brunswick. Follow-up stories will appear in Saturday, Monday and Tuesday editions of The News.
In a letter to city officials, the Rev. Alan Akridge, pastor of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, called on the municipal government to address the “now untenable” homeless situation in the city.
“Our property has been vandalized,” the letter reads. “Our residents, members, customers and families have been threatened verbally and physically.
“Overnight camping, solicitation, drug use, alcohol abuse, public defecation and public sex acts have occurred and are occurring at an ever-increasing rate in the immediate area surrounding The Well.”
The Well is a branch of FaithWorks, a mission of First United Methodist Church. It is a day shelter on Gloucester Street for the homeless that offers meals, bathrooms and showers, clothes, blankets, resources to help find work and assistance and simply a break from the heat, among other things.
Criminal activity in the area surrounding St. Mark’s has risen drastically in the last six months, however, and Akridge believes it mostly stems from the homeless population attracted to the area by The Well.
In the letter, Akridge calls for the City Commission to adopt a pending revision to the city’s vagrancy and camping ordinances.
City Attorney Brian Corry confirmed the city was working on an ordinance update on Wednesday. The News requested a copy of the draft, but has yet to receive one.
Akridge’s letter also calls for the hiring of more police officers and relocation of The Well “to a location which allows homeless persons ‘walkable’ access to medical care, groceries and social services, and we strongly support staffing this new location with personnel capable of assisting those on the margins.”
Once it was FaithWorks’ goal to do exactly that, said the Rev. Wright Culpepper, First United Methodists’ pastor and executive director of FaithWorks. Since then, the plan has shifted to working with other organizations to train and deploy social workers and caseworkers to help the homeless get into permanent housing.
He doesn’t like people sleeping outside The Well or those that commit the various acts referenced in Akridge’s letter, but the root of the problem is that the community hasn’t adequately addressed what makes people homeless.
Homeless individuals are only a symptom of a bigger issue, he said.
“The real problem is the mental health crisis in America and in Georgia and in Brunswick or Glynn County,” Culpepper said. “Georgia ranks 51st, which includes D.C., in how it cares for the mentally ill.”
House Bill 1013 was recently signed into law and will help, he continued, along with $62 million Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced would be committed to combatting homelessness.
There’s not an immediate solution, he said, but various organizations, including FaithWorks, are teaming up to ask the Glynn County Commission to sponsor a program called Stepping Up.
“It’s a nationwide program that basically collects data. How many people do we see, how many people does the hospital see, how many people does the courthouse see who are the same people?” Culpepper said.
“If the commission will sponsor that, then we can begin to access funds that are being provided now by the state that are meant to address homelessness and the mental health crisis.”
Akridge said his letter was precipitated by some criminal activity on Saturday night that shocked and scares members of his congregation, although he declined to elaborate.
Despite that, he did not feel that the letter should be a negative thing.
He believed the letter should be seen as rallying cry from residents and workers in the city who want to see criminal activity among the homeless population curtailed. Homelessness alone is not the problem, however. He said three issues are intersecting — homelessness, substance abuse and untreated mental illness.
Long term solutions are needed, but he felt The Well and the city have short-term solutions at their disposal. First is moving The Well to a location within walking distance of the Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital on Parkwood Drive, and somewhere they can get groceries.
It’s vitally important, Akridge said, that food, medical treatment and access to social services are within walking distance of each other. That along would make a huge difference in the lives of citizens and the homeless.
Additionally, he said the city should increase enforcement of local laws, cracking down on the criminal activity witnessed across the city.
Akridge asked anyone who lives or works in the city to stop by St. Mark’s to add their name to the letter. He will deliver an updated list to city hall every week, he said.