DSC_2283.jpg
Buy Now

The homeless tend to congregate at and around The Well, a homeless day shelter in downtown Brunswick.

Editor’s Note: This story is the first of four looking at the homeless situation in downtown Brunswick. Follow-up stories will appear in Saturday, Monday and Tuesday editions of The News.

In a letter to city officials, the Rev. Alan Akridge, pastor of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, called on the municipal government to address the “now untenable” homeless situation in the city.

More from this section