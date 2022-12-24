Glynn County commissioners have the unenviable and time consuming task of trying to manage a county with lots of challenges.
While they don’t always agree on issues they have to consider, they all have the same goal: to make Glynn County a better place to live.
And in the spirit of Christmas, commissioners are sharing their wishes for the Golden Isles.
Commissioner Walter Rafolski expressed his wish for continued good relations.
“I want to see the city of Brunswick and the county to work together to make Glynn County a better place,” he said.
Commissioner Cap Fendig had a more traditional wish for everyone.
“I wish for peace and goodwill for all,” he said.
Commissioner Bill Brunson, whose term ends Dec. 31, also shared a more traditional wish.
“I wish everyone would experience the spirit of Jesus and carry that throughout the year,” he said. “And carry the spirit of Christmas throughout the year.”
Commissioner David O’Quinn, who is also leaving office at the end of the month, asked for continued good relations.
“I wish Glynn County continued peace on earth and to be a county that practices goodwill toward one another,” he said.
Commissioner Wayne Neal said he hoped for peace, hope and joy in the coming year.
“I am thankful for the brotherhood we have in Glynn County,” he said. “We are one people.”
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen said he considers himself fortunate to live in Glynn County.
“My wish for Glynn County is to keep Christ in the center of all of us,” he said. “God has blessed us immensely.”
Commissioner Allen Booker did not return a call for comment.