You didn’t pull your Christmas tree out of the attic and dust if off, or go to some department store and purchase a new one with decorative foil and wire limbs.
No, you are a traditionalist and you bought the real thing. But when Christmas is over, the decorations are put away and that beautiful tree is stripped down to wood, bark, pine needles and sap, then what?
Here in the Golden Isles there is an easy solution that allows the family Christmas tree to keep on giving. It is the annual Bring One for the Chipper, a Christmas tree recycling program sponsored by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. The program offers several locations throughout the community where folks can drop off their real Christmas trees, which will be chipped up and reused as mulch of biofuel. It is free and runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 12.
Additionally, folks who bring their old Christmas trees to one of four participating locations on Jan. 11 will receive a free bag of vegetable seeds and a tree sapling.
“Many people have made bringing their trees to one our locations a part of their holiday tradition, and we would love for more folks to join in,” said Lea King-Badyna, KGIB executive director. “Many residents feel better knowing that their trees are being repurposed in a beneficial way rather than just being tossed away.”
From Dec. 26 through Jan. 11, folks can drop their old Christmas trees off at the following locations: Goodyear Park, 2209 Parkwood Drive; Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd.; Golden Isles Wood Products, 2950 Altama Ave.; Old 1913 Old Demere Road on St. Simons Island; Winn Dixie, 5420 U.S.Highway 341; Glynn County Fire Station 6, 3320 U.S. Highway 17 S.; and the Tidelands Nature Center on Jekyll Island, 100 S. Riverview Drive. These trees will be chipped for biofuel for Golden Isles Wood Products, King-Badyna said.
Then, on Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will be on hand to accept Christmas tree drop-offs at The Home Depot, Howard Coffin Park, the Winn Dixie off U.S. 341 and at Coast Guard Station Beach on St. Simons Island. All who drop off a tree at one of these locations that day will get free vegetable seeds and a tree sapling, King Badyna said. Local boy, girl scouts and Golden Isles FFA members will be on hand to assist, she said.
The county will use the mulch made from the these trees as mulch in public green spaces, King-Badyna said.
“It’s a great stewardship opportunity for the boys scouts and girl scouts and the FAA kids who help us out for the day,” King-Badyna said.
The alternatives for getting rid of a real Christmas tree are limited, King-Badyna said. Oftentimes, trees end up beside the road somewhere, or discarded in some other questionable manner. The county’s trash pickup crews will only collect trees left at curbside from residents who already have a “leaf and limb” pickup contract with the county, King-Badyna said.
Last year, KGIB volunteers collected some 1,777 trees, amounting to 26 tons of trees, King-Badyna said. “But triple and quadruple of that amount are sold around here and we would love to capture more of those trees for beneficial recycling options,” she said.
Contributing trees to KGIB’a Bring One for the Chipper program is a good way to help your real Christmas tree continue its eco-friendly contributions to our environment, King- Badyna said. Consider this from the National Christmas Tree Association: Nearly 100 percent of all Christmas trees purchased in America are home grown in all 50 states and in neighboring Canada. That amounts to some 40 to 45 million Christmas trees planted each year across the country, all the taking in carbon dioxide and giving back oxygen while contributing to local economies. And for every tree that is cut down to meet Christmastime demands, an average of three seedlings are planted.
“The Chipper effort is a great opportunity for families to talk about the importance of caring for the environment,” King-Badyna said. “We encourage Golden Isles residents to support it and become involved in this effort.”
For more information, contact KGIB at 912-279-1490, or go to: info.kbgib@gmailcom.