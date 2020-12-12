Steven Floyd grabbed a brand spanking new bicycle from the bed of a pickup truck Friday and handed it over to Mark Bearden.
“He’s been doing this for 20 years,” Floyd said, nodding to Bearden.
“At least,” Bearden said, standing outside the Exchange Club of Brunswick’s building at the fairgrounds, 101 Emory Dawson Road.
Maybe it’s old hat for these two, but that bike just might restore one lucky child’s faith in the magic of Christmas come Dec. 25. The space inside the Exchange Club building sparkled and shined with rows of new bicycles for youngsters of all ages, children from throughout the Golden Isles whose loved ones lack the resources to provide such a gift at Christmas.
In all, this annual Exchange Club program is providing 70 bicycles to children from struggling families this year.
“We try to make sure that the less fortunate kids of Glynn County will get a bicycle at Christmas,” Bearden said.
This is no random giveaway. The Exchange Club works closely with social workers from the Glynn County School District each year to identify the children in need. The district’s lead social worker, Greg Jaudon, has become a strong ally of the Exchange Club’s desire to help needy youngsters.
“He finds the kids in need,” Floyd said. “He knows where the real needs are. We work closely with him.”
The annual arrival of the new bicycles at the Exchange Club has become a holiday tradition for Floyd, Bearden and the other club members. Surprising a child whose expectations have been dimmed by experience is Christmas-come-early to these guys.
As in past years, the bicycles were picked up at Walmart, purchased with money raised each year at the Exchange Club’s county fair.
The bikes filled a large flatbed trailer to capacity, plus half a dozen that followed in that pickup truck bed.
The parents or guardians of the children will pick the bikes up next week.
The Exchange Club acts as a guardian angel to such children throughout the year, working with Jaudon to fulfill a need.
“Doctors appointments, a pair of glasses, a bill that needs paid,” said club member Pat Thornton.
Or a brand new bicycle — and the realization in a child’s heart that there just might be a Santa Clause after all.
It all started more than 40 years ago, with the late Powell McDonald, a former Exchange Club president. In that time, Bearden could only provide a ballpark number of how many children the program has touched.
“Three or four thousand bicycles, maybe more,” he said.
McDonald took a special delight in the bicycle program that he instigated. He was even known to sneak around on Christmas Day, secretly sharing the joy.
“Back in the old days, Powell would go and watch a kid ride his bicycle,” Bearden said. “He did it anonymously. He never had a bicycle growing up. His family couldn’t afford it. So he made it his life’s mission to see that kids got a bicycle.”
All in keeping with the spirit of Christmas and the Exchange Club’s mission.
“Do for others,” Bearden and Floyd said in harmony.