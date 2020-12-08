Wally and Urania Spencer’s Christmas lights are blazing again this year on Shore Rush Drive on St. Simons. It’s just that some of the warmth is missing.
Wally Spencer died in February at 94. It’s been more than 34 years since he began decorating his house in Sea Palms where, upon moving there, he had found the Christmas decorations too subdued for his liking. After he hung some lights, neighbors thanked him and the display continued to grow well past the day he had to add electrical capacity to power them.
With his death, some feared the bright displays of thousands of lights, Snoopy, Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman and other inflatables wouldn’t light up the holiday nights. But they’re there thanks to the work of the Spencers’ former son-in-law, Tim Furness, and his son James.
“It went on Thanksgiving Day,’’ Urania Spencer said at her home. “They finished by the end of October.”
That means Tim and James Furness worked a lot of hot days hanging lights from roofs and live oaks, decorating outdoor trees and putting the inflatables in place. Tim Furness was there Sunday night to turn them on and make sure everything was working.
Asked how long it took, he said, “About five weeks. We started before Halloween.”
Asked if was worth the effort, he said, “When you see the kids, it’s more than worth it. They just get so excited.”
Trish and Phile Amodeo drove by with their 4-year-old son, Vincent, who they first brought when he was 2. He was chattering from the back seat with the window down as she drove slowly forward.
Vincent had enjoyed walking through the display up to the Santa Claus and big nutcracker at the front door, but he stayed strapped in Sunday.
“This year with COVID we’re just doing drive-thrus,’’ she said.
Those that do walk through can memorialize their visit like never before. The Furness men added a bench for family pictures.
Jenny Wainwright came with two of her five children, her oldest daughter Baylie, 14, and young son Caleb, 2.
“She was a baby,’’ Wainwright said of Baylie’s first visit. “I’m so glad they did it this year.”
Cory and Stephanie Mallard brought their daughter, Gracie, 2. The Mallard’s love for the display goes beyond Christmas.
“He proposed to me here,’’ she said. “He gave me my mom’s ring. He had it reset for me.”
That was five years ago and they have a second child on the way.
As they walked around the yard, Stephanie Mallard told her husband, “They need a bigger house.”
“They just need a bigger yard,’’ he responded.
Joeline Bennett, who brought her teenage daughter, Lilly, Sunday night has known the Spencers for years and regrets she never saw the lights when Wally Spencer was outside greeting people.
“He was an absolutely kind soul. She is adorable. She always reminded me of my grandmother,’’ Bennett said.
Urania Spencer said she was wrong to expect visitors to start trickling in at first and then build to Christmas.
“Thanksgiving night, we were overwhelmed. It was like Christmas Eve. They were lined up down the road in golf carts, on bicycles, walking,’’ she said.
The Christmas display was, like many other things, something they shared, including traveling all over the country to see antique cars.
“When I started playing tennis — badly — he started playing,’’ she said.
They formerly put up her huge collection of Charles Dickens village pieces in the garage and invited in a few people to see that along with Wally Spencer’s model trains, but not this year.
“That got to be too much,’’ she said.
“He’d go out and talk to them and say, ‘You’ve gotta come in and see my trains.’’’ she said. “And he’d bring them in the house.”
She admitted it was hard to see the lights come on without Wally, who had been in her life 66 years counting their year-long engagement, but she knew it has become a Christmas tradition for so many.
“Someone sent me a picture. It’s a little boy looking out the [car] window. And the look in his eyes,’’ she said.
And some may have smiled as broadly as Wally Spencer did looking back.
He would also smile to know that their daughter Judy Furness and her friend Michelle Hagin are accepting non-perishable food donations Thursday through Saturday in her father’s honor. Santa will be there Thursday and Friday, but the collection box will remain there Saturday, Judy Furness said.
Weather permitting, the donation box may be out longer, and everything collected will be given to a local charity that helps feed the needy.
Well into his 80s, Wally Spencer had continued climbing onto his roof and up ladders into trees to hang lights, but in recent years had relied more and more on Tim Furness and his grandsons.
“Timmy has been a blessing to us,’’ Urania Spencer said. “I call him and ask (how to do something,) he says, ‘I’ll be there in a minute.’’’
If she insists that he not bother and to just tell her how to do it, his response is, “I’m on the way.”
Although Tim Furness always put up the display like his late father-in-law did, there are definitely more lights and they seem brighter.
“They wanted to make sure Wally could see it from up there,’’ Urania Spencer said. “It’s very bright.”