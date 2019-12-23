For the first time in recent memory, the Pier Village on St. Simons Island is lit up from end to end with lights, bringing more Christmas cheer than usual to the commercial district.
Jepter Butler, one of the minds behind the display, considers it a gift to the community.
It didn’t all happen at once, though. Butler, the owner of Iguanas Seafood in the village, said it started with some lights on the palm trees immediately in front of the restaurant.
“Then we did the three trees here, then in the middle of the road, then it just kept going,” Butler said. “I said, this is the year, let’s do it, let’s go all out.”
All told, the Christmas lights in the village amount to roughly 65,000 lightbulbs, he said. Seeing them all lit up for the first time was something else.
“The feeling of what that was like was unbelievable,” Butler said.
While some offered monetary assistance and the use of equipment, all the legwork was done by Butler and the staff of Iguanas and other businesses he owns.
“It’s a change fo pace, to get out of the workplace,” Butler said.
Much of the work was done in the rain, largely because of the limited time Butler and his staff had to use a rented lift.
“We only had the equipment for a certain number of days, we’re doing it now,” Butler said.
Starting from Frosty’s Griddle & Shake, it took the holiday merrymakers six days to string lights up all the way down to St. Simons Island Pier and Neptune Park.
The response from other business owners in the area has been nothing but positive, he said.
“Everyone has been over the top with ‘How can I help.’ Several people have given money, (JC Strother Company) let us use their forklift,” Butler said.
All the merchants are paying for their own electricity, while electricity in medians being paid for by the Pier Village Merchants Association, he said.
Another major motivator was the Christmas lights tour offered by Lighthouse Trolleys on the island. The trolleys take people to see lights all over, why not make the end of the tour as memorable?
“This is where it ends, and it needs to look great,” Butlers said.
So far, all the other Pier village business owners have been all-in, he said. Based on the work he and his staff did, he thinks the pier village association can make it an annual tradition without having to do the work personally.
As for whether or not the lights will stay on after Christmas, Butler gave a pretty adamant ‘No’ to that.
“It’s the nostalgia of it, it’s Christmastime,” Butler said.