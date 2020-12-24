If you know someone who is getting a new coat for Christmas, maybe you should suggest they unwrap it early.
Balmy daytime temperatures on Christmas Eve will give way to evening rain, thunderstorms and wind gusts — setting the stage for a drastic temperature swing that could drop overnight to near freezing, according to forecasts.
Following an afternoon high of 74, Thursday evening’s thunderstorm system will be followed by a frigid cold front that is expected to precipitate a 40-degree drop in temperatures to an overnight low of 34. And it might get even colder than that, possibly below freezing, said meteorologist Katie Nguyen of the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
It will certainly feel like it for anyone venturing out, with those winds making it feel like temperatures in the mid 20s, Nguyen said.
“Tomorrow’s high of 74 is coming ahead of a pretty potent cold front,” Nguyen said. “It’s going to get quite cold, compared to a rather warm day. And you could have a freeze there. Those winds will still be blowing pretty strong (overnight), putting the wind chill factor at about 25 degrees.”
Regardless, the cold front will hold through much of the weekend, including an overnight low on Christmas of 28 degrees, according to the weather service. Friday’s daytime high is expected to be a brisk 47 degrees.
Saturday’s daytime high again will remain in chilly upper 40s before we face another overnight low hovering around the freezing mark, forecast at 33 degrees, according to the weather service.
Back to the immediate present, Thursday night’s storm front could present some serious isolated thunderstorms, Nguyen said. A 30 percent chance of rain that afternoon will give way to a 100 percent chance of rain overnight. Winds are expected at 15 to 18 mph, with gusts up to 28 mph.
However, much stronger wind gusts are possible within those isolated thunderstorms, she said.
“There will be some pretty good winds ahead of that storm,” Nguyen said. “And there could be stronger gusts associated with the thunderstorms. Because of all the Christmas Eve activities, people should be aware of that potential.”
Then it is back to something like normal winter weather in the Golden Isles. Sunday’s high will hover in the mid 50s with an overnight low of around 42, the weather service said. Monday will see a daytime high around 63 and an overnight low of 46.