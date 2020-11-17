Christina’s Dance World plans to offer next month two high-energy, festive Christmas shows along with a chance to meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.
The two performances of the Christina’s Dance World Christmas Show are planned for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle Street in Brunswick.
“They’re sweet, high energy, very exciting, joyful, action-packed shows in 30 minutes,” said Christina Godwin, owner of Christina’s Dance World on St. Simons. “We’re just so excited because we love the nostalgic feel of Old City Hall at Christmas time, during the night. It just is so beautiful, and the atmosphere is going to be great.”
Photo opportunities will be available with Santa Claus at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The family show will cater to all ages, Godwin said, and will include an opportunity for children to not only meet Santa but also join the performers on stage for a dance number.
The Christina’s Dance World Production Team that will perform annually puts on a show at Disney World, but that opportunity is not available this year.
“Because Disney can’t have performances at the moment, we are going to keep our performance local for our community this time around, and we have a group of ladies that are going to be performing, they’re kind of our guest stars, along with Brandon Sigman, who is also a guest star, and of course Santa Claus,” Godwin said.
Seating will be limited and spaced out, and all attendees will be asked to wear masks. “Santa’s Corner” will be set up with a bench for people to sit and pose for a photo with Santa, who will remain standing.
“We’re going to keep it very safe with the pandemic of course,” Godwin said.
Tickets can be purchased online, where there is also an option to donate to the 10.10.10 Talent, Inc., nonprofit, which offers local scholarships for the performing arts.
“We’re also raising money because we’re starting a program in January for the women at the Grace House at Christina’s Dance World,” Godwin said.
The program, called “Grace House Glam,” will invite women living at Grace House, a 14-bed sober women’s living home in downtown Brunswick, to visit the dance studio for stretch, relaxation, scripture reading and more.
Donations will also help support a new class for the special needs community.
The dance studio has been able to continue offering classes, which Godwin said have provided young dancers a chance to get out of the house and be around friends.
The dance studio space is currently expanding, and Godwin plans to offer additional classes including couples dance classes and mother/daughter classes.
The upcoming shows will be an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season with family-friendly entertainment, Godwin said.
“As we all know, being cooped up and not allowing ourselves to be around people or to enjoy things with others can make us feel down and depressed, and we just want to bring some joy for everyone this holiday season,” she said. “We hope that everybody who will feel comfortable to come on out and join us.”
To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit Givebutter.com/CDWChristmas or call 912-399-1417 for more information.
“With this show we want to share love, joy and happiness during this unique time in our world,” Godwin said.