Be present. Be humble. Be kind.
This is the motto at Christina’s Dance World, a studio on St. Simons. The studio’s owner, Christina Godwin, is also sharing this wisdom with students and other groups around the community, through influential speaking engagements.
Godwin met recently with the fifth-graders at Golden Isles Elementary School and spent the morning not only sharing wisdom but also engaging the students in energetic, uplifting activities.
“You’re in fifth grade, and you’re getting ready to go where next?” she asked the students. “Middle school. And it can be frightening and exciting. It can put a lump in your gut. It can make your heart really swell with joy. It can give you all different kinds of emotions.”
There are certain principles, though, that anyone can carry into all rooms they enter. Those include presence, humility and kindness.
Godwin encouraged the students to embrace these ideas.
“Being present means put down what it is you’re doing when somebody comes to you and needs a real conversation,” Godwin said.
Humility will lift up those around you, she said, and kindness comes easily when presence and humility are mastered.
She shared some tips for best etiquette, like strong introductions, eye contact and welcoming gestures.
“Manners like that, that’s going to get you far in life,” Godwin said.
Godwin ended the session with a group dance activity. The students showed off their talents and left the room smiling.
“I think it’s influential and important for these kids to hear somebody love on them and teach them their etiquette,” Godwin said afterward, while waiting for the next group of students to arrive.
She encouraged any school, church, women’s group or youth group to reach out if they’d like to schedule an influential speaking session. Those interested can contact Godwin by calling 912-399-1417 or emailing christinagodwin@christinasdanceworld.com.