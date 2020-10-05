Christ Church Frederica had more dogs Sunday than some congregations had worshipers for the church’s annual blessing of the animals.
In deference to the coronavirus, the church set up a couple of canopies and bought a supply of dog treats as people brought by their pets for a blessing. Fifty-six dogs and a cat had come through in the first half hour of the 4 p.m. event and 12 members had brought their dogs for a blessing during the morning drive-through communion.
The blessings were much the same, but they were from the hearts of people, Father Tom Purdy, Mother Ashton Williston and Mother Katie Knoll-Lenon, who love animals.
Mother Williston took Ruby, a wiry gray-haired mixed breed, from the car and held her in her arms as she prayed. Praying for Stella, Purdy said, “Most precious God, we thank you for Stella … Keep her happy and healthy.”
Not only did he thank God for Stella, he thanked the woman who owns Stella and Tucker for bringing them by.
“They are delightful,’’ he said.
He prayed for the health of Sandy Rice’s dog, Sadie, a small white dog with black spots that is diabetic.
A couple came by without their beloved dog, Jet, who passed away in September.
“Bless this family as they remember their dog Jet,’’ Purdy prayed.
Then he told them, “I’m so sorry. It’s the hardest thing you’ll ever do.’’
He knows having lost a couple himself.
He said the same to a couple who brought by their dog that they said is dying. After Purdy prayed for them and their dog, they left in tears.
The priests prayed that dogs would know they are “beloved creations” and for long lives.
He also prayed again for the honeybees Susan Shipman brought. They could be seen through a plexiglass portion of their hive.
“Thank you for the work they do pollinating and making sweet honey,’’ Purdy prayed.
He had said earlier they make good honey, and “We take credit for that.”