An annual conference open to anyone with an interest in protecting Georgia’s coast will return this February in a virtual format.
One Hundred Miles, a local environmental nonprofit, will kick off its sixth annual Choosing to Lead conference next week.
This year’s event will have a hyper-focus on local issues. The theme asks “What will our legacy be for Georgia’s coast?”
“We obviously aren’t the first to consider that idea,” said Catherine Ridley, vice president of education and communications for One Hundred Miles. “Generations before us have shaped the coast to what it is today in ways both good and bad. Now it’s our turn to influence the policies and ideas that will shape the coast we’re leaving for the next generation.”
The theme highlights that those working on issues today stand on the shoulders of those who came before, Ridley said. But today’s work carries forward the mantle for future generations.
“Our community has some important choices to make about what we value, how we can learn from the past and what we stand to lose if we don’t take action,” she said.
A hallmark of the Choosing to Lead conference is the way the event brings together people of all backgrounds, experience levels, ages and interests. The conference is intended to cater to a wide range of individuals who share a love for the coast.
“As always, the capacity in which we serve will look a little different for each of us, and we encourage you to participate whether your role is as a parent, educator, community volunteer, artist, hunter or fisherman, elected representative, faith leader or something else entirely,” Ridley said. “Even the simple act of educating yourself and sharing what you learn with others can make a tremendous impact.”
The conference has pivoted to a virtual format for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, participants came from 29 states and four countries.
“Last year’s conference was about asking big picture questions — a bird’s eye view of coastal conservation,” Ridley said. “We wanted to follow up on those conversations and take them a step further, so this year we’ve zoomed the lens in.
“A key theme running through all of the sessions is how we can make our conservation movement more equitable and just for all who love it.”
The conference will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday with an event titled “Saving the Swamp,” during which moderator Jason Carter will lead a panel discussion about the threat of mining that continues to loom over the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
The refuge is the largest freshwater swamp in North America, and environmentalists are fighting against a proposed mine they say will affect the health of the swamp.
The conference will consist of a weekly event throughout February with each beginning at 7 p.m.
The second virtual event, planned for Feb. 8, will focus on three specific harms that coastal residents are working to address — the Thiokol explosion in Camden County, questionable land transactions on Sapelo Island and the Golden Ray oil spill. The panel discussion will be moderated by journalist Mary Landers of The Current.
On Feb. 15, author and biologist J. Drew Lanham will lead a conversation with conservationists from Georgia and South Carolina who will discuss the legacy of protecting the coasts of the two states. They’ll address issues of sea level rise, concerns about equity and inclusion and more.
The final event, set for Feb. 24, will feature leaders from One Hundred Miles, the Southern Environmental Law Center, Georgia Conservancy and the Ogeechee Riverkeeper. They will talk about how they work together to effect positive change across the coast’s 100 miles and open the floor for feedback.
The interactive listening session will be a chance to share ideas and discuss priorities on issues like sea level rise, land and wildlife conservation, environmental justice and more.
“Our fourth weekly session this year is a new twist — a listening session where participants will have the opportunity to chime in with their own thoughts and ideas about our coast’s future,” Ridley said. “This won’t be a passive lecture. Participants will get a chance to share their own perspectives and experiences.”
This work cannot be done alone, she said.
“We need a coalition of people who love our coast just as much as we do,” Ridley said. “That’s what this session — and our entire conference — is all about.”
All conference workshops are free, but people should register in advance to receive a Zoom link and needed information to tune in. Sessions will last one hour.
“It’s not a significant time commitment from week to week, but you’ll be surprised how much you learn in just an hour,” Ridley said. “There’s always a great mix of backgrounds, interests and experiences among attendees, which makes it unlike any other conference I’ve ever attended. You never know what you’ll learn that will spark your passions and work going forward.”
To learn more and register, visit OneHundredMiles.org/Conference2022.
The conference is an annual call to action, Ridley said, that helps participants kick off a new year with energy and inspiration to protect Georgia’s coast.
“Every year I walk away from Choosing to Lead reminded how lucky I am to live in this special place, the ways I want to share it with my children and why our coast is worth fighting for,” she said.