A Brunswick chiropractor and her practice have agreed to pay the federal government a combined $5 million to settle a civil fraud complaint of making false claims to Medicare.
Heller Family Medicine LLC at 208 Scranton Connector will pay the government about $4.3 million and owner Jennifer Heller will pay $700,000 under a consent agreement approved earlier this month by U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood.
Heller, who continues to treat patients, told The News she blew the whistle on herself as soon as she discovered the error.
In its complaint, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Heller Family Medicine had collected $1,434,798.45 in Medicare reimbursements by submitting false claims for the surgical implantation of neurostimulators and pulse generators while actually installing an acupuncture device. Under the False Claims Act, those found liable may be required to repay triple the amount of the fraudulent claims.
The complaint said that not only will Medicare not pay for acupuncture, but there also is a big difference in treatment procedures for the two devices. Under Medicare rules, implanting the neurostimulator requires surgery that must be performed in a surgical center and not as an outpatient. The surgery requires incisions on the back and the insertion of medical wires into the epidural space on the spinal cord.
The electric acupuncture device, called a P-Stim, requires only that wires from a small, wearable battery powered device be attached to patients’ ears. The P-Stim can also be easily attached in an office setting, the complaint says.
The P-Stim acupuncture devices cost only $300 to $500 while Medicare paid $5,800 to $6,400 each time Heller Family Medicine billed under a code that actually applied to a neurostimulator device.
According to the complaint, Heller Family Medicine has existed about four years. On April 18, 2016, Heller contracted with a consulting company that assists chiropractors in developing additional sources of revenue. The company recommended that Heller hire nurse practitioners and a medical director so her practice could bill private and public healthcare providers for services that a chiropractor alone could not, the complaint says. On April 25, 2016, Heller created Heller Family Medicine LLC, the complaint says, and paid the consultant a fee to provide a medical director and nurse practitioners.
It was the consulting company that advised Heller to begin using the electronic acupuncture device and bill Medicare, the complaint said.
The government noted that acupuncture is deemed to be not medically necessary, making it ineligible for Medicare reimbursement under Social Security regulations.
Heller was represented by Mike Khouri, a California lawyer who has handled high profile Medicare cases. He characterized Heller as the victim.
“She was the one that was defrauded,’’ by medical integration companies that profited from the sales of treatment devices they brought into Heller’s practice, Khouri said.
He alleged the consulting company was getting kickbacks from the manufacturer and distributor of the devices for which Medicare was fraudulently billed.
Heller told The Brunswick News on Friday she followed the consultants advice on billing and it has cost her dearly financially, but she is most concerned about the harm to her professional reputation.
“It looks terrible,’’ but hers is just one of many practices that followed the recommendations of the consultant not realizing their billings did not comply with Medicare regulations, she said. The other practices include M.D.s, chiropractors and osteopaths, she said.
Heller said she first contracted with the consulting firm because she wanted to have a medical practice as part of her business. The consultant, which the complaint references only as Company 1, provided the staff and began offering the electric acupuncture device to patients, Heller said.
Heller said her office followed the consultant’s advice and unwittingly used a billing code for the acupuncture device that was actually the code for the neurostimulator. When she discovered the error, Heller said she effectively blew the whistle on herself.
“When I realized the coding wasn’t right, I called Medicare and said if the money wasn’t rightfully mine, take it back,’’ she said. “I had no idea. I stopped as soon as I knew.”
She asserted that three companies were involved in creating the fraudulent billings: The manufacturer of the acupuncture device, the huge pharmaceutical company that owns it and the nationwide medical consultant.
Heller said she wanted to make things right and after an investigation was completed, the matter was resolved in a matter of days.
Khouri confirmed her account and said she “stepped up to the plate,’’ and agreed to the payback because it was the right thing to do.
“She has to pay it back. That’s her patriotic duty,’’ he said.
In making its case, the government leveled four counts, the presentment of false claims, making and using false statements to support false claims, accepting mistaken payments and unjust enrichment by keeping money that Heller was not entitled to receive.
Heller said she signed the consent agreement before she saw the charges.
Heller Family Medicine agreed to pay $4,304,692.35 in triple damages while Heller will pay $700,000 in civil penalties, according to the consent agreement that Wood approved in a mid-August order.
Khouri said Heller will go from being a defendant to a plaintiff because she and other practices will sue the medical integration company to get their money back.
Heller said she will assist the government in its investigation of similar claims that resulted around the nation as practices used the same consultant as she.
Meanwhile, she continues to treat patients, Heller said.
“I just want to adjust people. I just want to have my practice,’’ she said.