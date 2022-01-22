A swing toward warmer temperatures earlier in the week is once again giving way to a strong chill through the weekend across the Golden Isles.
According to meteorologist Andrew Shashy with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, this morning’s temperatures are expected to remain fairly consistent throughout the day — topping out in the mid-40s.
Winds in the 10-15 mph range will introduce a wind chill factor to the mix. According to the forecast, this morning is likely to feel closer to the high 20s or low 30s.
A cold front from the Carolinas driven by a strong north wind brought colder temperatures to the area. Clouds accompanied by a small change of rain caused by a high-altitude atmospheric disturbance will keep the thermometer in the chill zone throughout the day.
Temperatures are expected to fall into the 34-degree range in Brunswick on Sunday morning, according to the weather service.
Saturday may also see a frost warning or advisory, but Shashy wasn’t ready to commit to that on Friday. Moderate winds will likely prevent a widespread freeze, he said.
Despite sunny skies, Sunday’s highs will likely be in the low to mid-50s in some locations. That will carry through into next week, Shashy said, adding that it’s unlikely Glynn County will return to shirt-and-shorts weather until the end of the month.
He also noted a potential chance of freezing rain in areas immediately north of Brunswick, including Jesup, Alma and Waycross.
A small craft advisory in coastal waters will remain in effect through Sunday morning.
“It’s pretty blustery out there right now,” he said. “Some of the buoys out there, they’re close to 35 mph sustained and the seas are building today. They’re close to 6-7 feet (waves) offshore.”
Because temperatures are anticipated to be below freezing, The Well homeless day shelter is planning to stay open overnight through the weekend as a warming station.
“We are getting low on blankets,” said Nancy Peed, shelter director. “They have some blankets from people who gave them during Christmas, but we’re running low again. We need the big heavy ones, not the thin ones. Comforters, quilts, that kind of stuff.”
Anyone who wants to volunteer or donate food or supplies can find details at faithworksministry.org/keepwarm.
“The response from the community is phenomenal, and it’s such a blessing to work in a community where everyone tries to take care of everyone,” Peed said.