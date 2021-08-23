A locally based organization dedicated to improving early literacy education has relaunched a reading campaign centered on its mission and announced new leadership.
The Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia (CRFGA), which is based in Glynn County and is the state chapter of a national organization, recently announced that Sung Hui Lewis, former assistant school superintendent of Glynn County Schools, will serve as the organization’s new president and CEO, succeeding founder Linda Muir.
Muir will now serve as vice president, which will allow her to spend more time in her home base of Atlanta.
The foundation relaunched its “Read Together 20 Minutes Every Day” campaign last week, which promotes the importance of reading with a child every day to improve school readiness and success.
“We are so lucky to have Sung Hui, who has dedicated her life to early learning, to lead us into this next chapter,” Muir said. “While I will still be intricately involved and work to broaden relationships throughout the state, Sung Hui, who also co-founded CRFGA, is perfectly poised for the leadership role here in Glynn County.”
The Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia was established in November 2019 and launched its work at the start 2020. Its mission is to improve early childhood literacy by working with parents, schools and the community at large to ensure that every child in Glynn County can read proficiently on grade level by the end of third grade.
“While COVID-19 announced its presence soon after our launch and stymied our progress, our goals remain the same,” Muir said. “Since then, we have provided books for children and information for parents with the delivery of food assistance, we have provided instruction for parents in ‘Ready for Kindergarten’ at Family Connection’s Parent University, and we have continued to encourage parents and caring adults to read with a child 20 minutes every day.”
Lewis retired this summer after 36 years as an educator with Glynn County Schools. She said this new opportunity will allow her to continue playing an influential role in the education of local youth.
“We know the school system is working so hard once students get into school,” she said. “We want to support them. Looking back at it as an educator, what better way can we help the school than by starting way early, before they even get to kindergarten? Part of the philosophy of Georgia Reading Foundation is to get students ready for kindergarten. So that’s going to be our emphasis, all the way from birth.”
Education during the first three years of a child’s life become the foundation for much of their future success, Lewis said, both in school and life. Yet many children begin school already behind in reading and language skills.
“Children who come to kindergarten unprepared, they’re already behind, so it takes so much more to catch them up,” she said.
The “Read Together 20 Minutes Every Day” campaign stresses that reading with a child from the earliest age promotes brain development, attention span and creativity. It also builds a child’s vocabulary, which is critical to early success in learning and understanding classroom lessons.
“The ‘read 20 minutes’ sounds so non-scientific, so people wonder does it really matter,” Lewis said. “And it matters a lot because children at that age absorb so much from what they hear.”
Studies show that reading together 20 minutes every day starting when children are babies provides the hours of practice and experience that children need to be ready for each next step of learning as they get older, Muir said.
“Just like major league players have been learning and practicing baseball since before they played t-ball, the adult workforce of tomorrow at every level must begin as early as possible to be ready to learn, read and succeed,” she said. “Proficiency always requires consistent practice over time, and 20 minutes a day can make all the difference.”
CRFGA serves families, schools and communities by providing proven programs, tools and research to help nurture a child’s development from birth through third grade in ways that foster essential early literacy, math and social-emotional skill.
“We know that the first three years of a child’s life comprise the critical period for building a strong foundation for learning,” Muir said. “We know that K-3 are the grades when kids must learn to read if they are to read to learn thereafter. When we read with children 20 minutes every day, children hear and learn language, build their vocabularies and develop the necessary skills they need to be ready for pre-K, kindergarten and the years that follow.”
Those interested in donating to the organization’s efforts to improve early childhood literacy or in volunteering can find more infomraiont online at www.read20georgia.org.
“We have the right energy in Glynn County to move this forward and truly make a difference,” Lewis said.