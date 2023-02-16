A local organization devoted to promoting children’s literacy recently celebrated its third anniversary in Glynn County and looks now to furthering its work in 2023.
The Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia (CRFGA) is the locally based state chapter of The Children’s Reading Foundation national organization.
The state chapter added three new board members who are all affiliated with Glynn County’s leading educational systems.
The new board members are Johnny Evans, provost and president for academic affairs at College of Coastal Georgia; Tere Miller, assistant superintendent for Glynn County Schools; and Leslie Scarboro, federal programs director and Title One parent involvement coordinator for Glynn County Schools.
The new members join the nine other board members of CRFGA, including president and CEO Sung Hui Lewis, former assistant superintendent of the Glynn County School System, and co-founder and vice president Linda Muir.
“We are honored to have these outstanding educational leaders on our board,” Lewis said. “As we all know, it has been difficult these last years due to the pandemic, which occurred just two months after we launched the organization in 2020. These brilliant educators will help catapult our programming to new heights as we are able to fully resume the work we began three years ago, which is more important now than ever.”
The foundation’s programs include a “Read Together 20 Minutes Every Day” campaign that stresses the importance of reading together only 20 minutes each day with a child and beginning this habit as early as possible.
Doing so is proven to promote brain development, attention span, vocabulary and creativity, which are skills that are critical to early success in learning and classroom lessons.
Another CRFGA program, Ready for Kindergarten, prepares the parents of children ages 0 to 5 with skills they can use to help their children be ready to succeed in school when they begin.
“All data show that children who engage in being read to, as well as early education programs such as high-quality child care, Head Start and Pre-K outperform their peers,” Lewis said. “Conversely, those children who have had no skill development prior to starting kindergarten are at a disadvantage, require more training to get caught up, and are often behind in reading proficiently by the third grade — the traditional benchmark of lifelong learning success.”
Those interested in supporting CRFGA’s efforts to improve early childhood literacy or in volunteering with the organization can learn more at https://read20georgia.org/.