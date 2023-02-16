A local organization devoted to promoting children’s literacy recently celebrated its third anniversary in Glynn County and looks now to furthering its work in 2023.

The Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia (CRFGA) is the locally based state chapter of The Children’s Reading Foundation national organization.

