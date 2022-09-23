A new event in the Golden Isles is calling all young entrepreneurs to try their hand at small business ownership.

The first annual Children’s Business Fair will take place from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons. Anyone under 18 is invited to participate and sell their products or services.

