A new event in the Golden Isles is calling all young entrepreneurs to try their hand at small business ownership.
The first annual Children’s Business Fair will take place from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons. Anyone under 18 is invited to participate and sell their products or services.
Youth will be able to set up booths and sell their homemade goods or business services like dog walking and babysitting. Products for sell will include jewelry, candles, lemonade, baked goods and more.
“We want everyone in our community to come and support the kids,” said Lisa Bareno, one of the event’s organizers.
Bareno and her husband, Alberto Llano, owners of Del Sur Artisan Eats on St. Simons and Del Sur Cafe in Brunswick, were inspired to bring the event to the community while watching their daughters embark on their own first small business venture this summer.
Violeta and Victoria have watched their parents run businesses all their lives, which sparked their own entrepreneurial spirits early. They asked to set up a lemonade stand outside Del Sur in the Pier Village, and on a free weekend their parents agreed.
“It happened to be during the summer,” said Victoria, who’s in the fifth grade. Violeta is in the second grade.
“We did it, and we earned a lot of money.”
Bareno saw the success of the lemonade and the value of the experience for her daughters and began to consider other ways to create this kind of opportunity. It was clear the community would want to support it, she said.
“They had a great time,” she said. “But the adults that were interested, you could see they were so excited to participate.”
The experience teaches youth about creativity, planning, responsibility, interpersonal skills and more. They also gain confidence in the process.
“Their self-esteem will go up, and it encourages you to be your own boss,” Llano said. “It encourages you to be an entrepreneur, a business owner, and to dream big.”
Local business owners will serve as judges for a contest during the event. Awards will be given for three categories — most business potential, most creative idea and most impressive presentation.
Event supporters include the College of Coastal Georgia’s Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship, the Golden Isles Development Authority, local businesses and others.
Christina’s Dance World will lead a dance activity at the start of the fair, which will end with the award’s ceremony for participants. Porch will bring its food truck as well.
“We want to make this event very special for everyone, not just for the kids that are going to participate but for the visitors,” Bareno said.
Participants need to register for the fair by Sept. 30. Event organizers are also looking for sponsors.