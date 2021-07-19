People often talk about their happy place, but Tina Holloway has actually created one.
Seagals Cove, a children’s boutique in the Glynn Place Mall is awash in crisp white walls strategically accented with whimsical hot pink flamingos painted by local artist Phyllis Waters. Holloway opened the store, which is across from the entrance to Belk, on a corner occupied formerly by Zale’s, in November 2019. She closed in March 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and reopened in May 2020. She’s been busy ever since.
Browsing through the racks of girls’ and boys’ clothes – which range in size from preemie to 12 for boys and 16 for girls, the first thing customers notice is the wide-ranging selection of traditional children’s clothes. Brands include Jack Thomas and Rugged Butts for boys and Rosalina and Ruffle Butts for girls, just to name a few.
“Our motto is ‘quality at a moderate price,’” said Holloway, adding that the store also can monogram, appliqué or heat press its merchandise. Little girls can also receive a bonus. “With every little girl’s outfit, you get to go to the bow bin and pick out a hair bow.”
This is the boutique to go for back-to-school clothes, but also for special occasions as well. Seagals Cove’s inventory includes party dresses for little girls, including smocked items, up to the hard-to-please tweens, handmade crocheted blankets and booties, christening gowns and a birthday corner with clothes that display the wearer’s age.
Seagals Cove also carries a wide range of accessories for children, including book bags, lunch boxes and rain boots, and hard-to-find items, such as layette sets. The boutique offers layaway and gift cards as well.
“I don’t bring anything in this store I wouldn’t put on my own child,” she said.
Holloway has also expanded her clothing line for girls into the tween market and carries the Mud Pie line in sizes extra-small and small.
She’s also a member of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, and is, for the second year the sponsor of the annual Seagals Cove Pup Rally fundraiser to benefit No Kill Glynn County.
“Last year, we raised $7,747.76,” Holloway said. “I’m hoping we can donate $10,000 this year.”
The Pup Rally, planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at Seagals Cove, will feature adoptable dogs and cats, and dozens of prize drawings that will feature gift certificates to local businesses, including overnight stays at hotels and meals at restaurants. Raffle tickets, priced at $5 each, or five for $20, may be purchased at Seagals Cove and Simple Elegance, both in Brunswick; Seaside Sunglasses, Ameris Bank, Brittany’s and Jekyll Realty, all of Jekyll Island; and No Kill Glynn County and Island Dog, on St. Simons Island.
Breakout:
Seagals Cove is in the Glynn Place Mall, across from Belk. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. The telephone number is 912-289-2945.